With WWE Crown Jewel in the rearview mirror, we're now officially on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" is making a stop in Wilkes Barre, PA. While there's likely to be a bit of fallout from the latest premium live event, it's hard to say what form that fallout will take, since as of this morning, WWE hadn't announced even a single match for "Raw." This afternoon, however, WWE took to Twitter to announce one contest ahead of time: United States Champion Seth Rollins will be holding an open challenge for his U.S. title.

3 HOURS AGO