myfox28columbus.com
Republicans have 'momentum' heading into NY gubernatorial race, ex-Gov claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — As new polling continuously suggests New York's gubernatorial seat may belong to a Republican on Tuesday, the last one to make it happen is weighing in on the likelihood. The race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has...
New York: What to expect on election night
Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Predicts a Kathy Hochul Win Nov. 8
“Hochul wins. It’s tighter than it should have been, because of crime and inflation, but the social issues still take Hochul over the top,” said Cuomo, who placed a friendly bet with Cox on the outcome. The former Governor has not been asked to campaign for NY Dems...
Republican-led caravan in Marine Park pushes for votes in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Zeldin
The Republican voter-led caravan that started at Floyd Bennet Field aimed to get those last-minute votes before the election this Tuesday.
boropark24.com
Orthodox Jewish Communities Vote in Droves in Governor’s Race, Where Every Vote Counts
Almost two months after the New York Times launched its attacks on NYC’s Orthodox Jewish communities, which likely influenced the New York’s Department of Education to issue its latest educational guidelines for yeshivas one day later, Orthodox Jewish New Yorkers have come out in droves over the last days of Early Voting to make sure their votes are counted.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Conservative Party Candidate, Kevin Pazmino on Govt Oversight, Crime and Housing
Freelance filmmaker and former District 11 city council candidate, Kevin Pazmino, is, as reported, running on the Conservative Party ticket in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 in Assembly District 81. The seat is currently held by incumbent assemblyman and Democrat, Jeffrey Dinowitz, and covers much of the Northwest Bronx.
onlyinbridgeport.com
At Rally With Lamont, Democrats Preach Election Turnout
Connecticut’s constitutional statewide ticket rallied local Democrats Sunday night at Testo’s Restaurant warning against voter complacency and urging another four years for Governor Ned Lamont. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also fronts the largest voter registration in the state. For a second time Lamont faces Republican Bob...
Gillen vs. D'Esposito is one of big Congressional races on Long Island
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlinesA seat held by Democrats for 25 years -- Carolyn McCarthy and then Rice -- is up for grabs a year after a red wave swept the Long Island...
wbgo.org
Ballot Question Asks NY Voters To Borrow Money For Environmental Projects
As New York voters head to the polls for Election Day, they will see a statewide ballot question. On the back of ballot, it asks voters if they want to approve the Environmental Bond Act. It would mean the state would borrow 4.2 billion dollars for environmental related projects over a number of years. Eric Goldstein with the Natural Resources Defense Council says this includes water infrastructure upgrades, flood prevention measures and open space preservation.
Mayor Eric Adams might be the fall guy for New York Democrats' potential big losses next week
Democratic officials and strategists in New York tell CNN they are bracing for what could be stunning losses in the governor's race and in contests for as many as four US House seats largely in the suburbs.
News 12
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
It was a peaceful gathering outside of Sarah Lawrence College as a mostly pro-Democratic crowd waited hours for a chance to see President Joe Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NY1
Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot
Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
S.I. candidates receive last minute endorsements as Election Day nears
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Early voting has begun and Staten Island’s congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Max Rose, and assembly candidate Vincent Argenziano are still receiving endorsements from former and current Staten Island elected officials, unions and organizations. Both races will come to a head on Election...
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north
Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
Meet the moguls going all in for Zeldin in New York
This story is published in partnership with New York Focus. Sign up for their newsletter here. New York hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 20 years. And, by most measures, it’s hard to imagine it will on Tuesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul not only has Democratic incumbency on her side, but has also amassed a record campaign war chest. The $49 million she’s raised represents the largest political fundraising haul in state history — and more than doubles that raised by her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
yonkerstimes.com
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans
I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
NY1
Voter registration data shows Republican enrollment is up on Staten Island
The Staten Island GOP is certain the borough will turn out big for them after a massive South Shore rally this week for Rep. Lee Zeldin — the Republican nominee for governor — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and others on their ticket. “And are we ready to defeat Max...
