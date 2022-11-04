Read full article on original website
Tulsa Zoo Celebrates White Rhino Calf's 1st Birthday
The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a birthday on Monday. Hodari, a white rhino calf, is turning one. Hodari is the first baby rhino born at the Tulsa Zoo and his keepers say his growth is right on track, weighing in on his birthday at 995 pounds. "The great thing about...
City Of Tulsa To Kick Off 12th Annual 'Stock The Station' Food Drive
The City of Tulsa will be kicking off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday morning. Residents can drop off non-perishable food at any Tulsa Fire station, Police station or Tulsa City-County Regional Library. This year's drive will run through Friday, December 9th. All donations will go...
Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
Sleep Expert On Impact Of Time Changes On Children
TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans enjoyed an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but for children, the changing of the clocks twice a year can have a big impact on their routines. On Monday, sleep expert Tara Hess from Tulsa Pediatrics sleep consulting joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss the impact the time change can have on children.
A Good Read With Connie Cronley
TULSA, Okla. - Connie Cronley joined News On 6 at noon to talk about a few of her latest reads. On Monday, Cronley talked about two memoirs and biographies; "Madly, Deeply" by actor Alan Rickman and "Dad's Maybe Book" by writer Tim O'Brien.
City Of Sand Springs To Install New Storm Warning Sirens, Upgrade Old Sirens
City leaders in Sand Springs are working to make sure the community is prepared in the event of severe weather. A general obligation bond passed by voters will help the city pay for updates for storm sirens and the installation of new ones. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter says...
Tulsa County Burn Ban Extended Through November 14
Tulsa County Commissioners have extended the burn ban for Tulsa County that was reinstated last week. The ban will last another seven days until November 14. Area officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban. Officials say that Tulsa County received approximately one-third of an inch of rain...
Armed Carjacking Leads To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 6 p.m. when the victim received a text from a 17-year-old asking for a ride to Tulsa from Broken Arrow. Police...
Tulsa City Councilor Questions Source Of Runoff Opponent's Funding
A Tulsa City Councilor is raising questions about donations to her election opponent – mostly from people with ties to a single company that does substantial business with the City. Councilor Connie Dodson is facing Christian Bengel in a runoff election Tuesday. In the primary, Bengel got more votes,...
Tulsa Fire Stations Taking Donations For 'Stock The Station' Food Drive
The City of Tulsa is asking people to drop off non-perishable food items around town to help make sure families in need have a holiday to remember. Stuffing, green beans, and mashed potatoes and just a few of the fixings that make up the perfect holiday meal. Beginning Monday boxes like these can be found around town, so people can drop off non-perishable food items for families in need, at any Tulsa fire station, police department, or the Tulsa City-County Regional Library.
Sand Springs Man Sentenced For Gas Station Beating
A Sand Springs man is headed to federal prison for 15 years for robbing a gas station and brutally beating the owner. Cameran Breazeale went into A&S Fuels in Sand Springs in July 2021. Federal prosecutors say surveillance video shows Breazeale beating the victim and knocking him to the floor,...
Most Wanted: U.S. Marshals Searching For Rodney Thomas
The US Marshal Service is looking for help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Rodney Thomas has a federal warrant out of the Northern District of Oklahoma for a drug conspiracy. Thomas was last known to be in the Tulsa area and possibly doing work around Grand Lake.
Tulsa Animal Welfare Waiving Adoption Fees For Cats For The Month Of November
Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) is waiving all adoption fees for cats for the month of November. According to the shelter, just last week, it got more than 50 cats that are now seeking new homes. All pets adopted through TAW have been spayed or neutered, Microchipped, vaccinated and de-wormed. The...
Broken Arrow Elks Lodge Hosts Veterans Day Parade
The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. Parade organizers say they want veterans to feel loved and honored for their sacrifices made for our country. Nema Janeway, who served in World War II under the Women's Army Corps, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. "I wanted...
