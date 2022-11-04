Why? All they have to do is defend Taiwan against China, help Ukraine defeat Russia, and liberate Iran. Oh and all at the same time. Piece of cake right?
Sending Taiwan weapons only makes things worse as it does in Ukraine. The U.S. is just weaponizing these countries to keep its unipolar position in the world. It is not interested in using our own military to attack the mean, evil Chinese and Russians. To them we are mean and evil and they must prepare for the consequences of our beating the drums of war. The U.S. is not ready for a 2 front war anymore than Russia or China. This ain’t gunna work out for anybody but the folks making weapons.
The pedestal our once mighty military stood on is no more. Our woke military is now the laughing stock of the world. Led by guys in skirts & a dementia ridden commander in chief, the world watched the worst military withdrawal in recorded history as we appeared to run home from Afghanistan with our tail tucked between our legs as we left hordes of weapons & money behind…then gave them more $$$!!??!! We brought our troops home, do we secure our border? No! So sad it’s pathetic, and the world sees. So now the world is lining up to get a piece. Our woke military doesn’t frighten anyone, instead it encourages them to provoke a fight as the worst thing that can happen if we invade them is we arm & pay them off.
