Power 93.7 WBLK
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Donate A Coat To Help Keep Kids In Buffalo Warm This Winter
Donations are needed for Colvin Cleaners' Annual Coats 4 Kids Drive. Here's how you can help. Coats 4 Kids is an annual program created by Colvin Cleaners. This program allows Buffalo's favorite dry cleaner to give back to the community in a way that WNYorkers desperately need -- by giving the gift of warmth. Colvin Cleaners, along with other partners, collects winter garments from all collection locations, schools, churches and many businesses.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Buffalo Sabres Bringing Back Black And Red Jersey For Thanksgiving
The biggest party night of the year just got a bit more retro as the Buffalo Sabres announced that they will be wearing the Black and Red "Goat Head" jerseys for their game on November 23rd. The day before Thanksgiving is usually the biggest day of the year at local...
Buffalo Restaurant Vandalized, Western New York Steps Up To Help Owner
A new and popular eatery in Buffalo was the recent victim of vandalism. Still, some Western New York community members stepped up and helped the owner recover from some of the damage quickly. Crazy Good Eatz, a new restaurant that opened on Main Street in the Delavan/Hospital neighborhood of Buffalo...
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
Four shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting on East Amherst Street on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to an establishment on the first block of East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males and two […]
Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
North Tonawanda male in guarded condition after car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda male is in guarded condition after a car accident on William Street near Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. The accident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. when the 28-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was transported to ECMC.
Buffalo Kid Goes Viral For Helping Classmate
They say that Buffalo is the city of good neighbors and the action of a local school student serves as a reminder that this is 100 percent true. Sometimes kids can be cruel to other kids when they don't have cool clothes or nice shows, especially in middle school. Something like this happened recently to a 7th-grade boy at Buffalo Creek Academy, a local charter school in Buffalo's Old First Ward neigborhood.
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
erienewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Buffalo police investigating hit and run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say a male and a female were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday when they were struck. Police say the vehicle fled the scene and is […]
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
Half Off Lago 210, Beautiful Lakeshore Dining
If you're ready for a mental vacation with great food, it's time to kick back and relax at Lago 210!. Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY, Lago 210 is an up-and-coming restaurant with a menu that's a little worldly and a lot local. Offering craft cocktails, steak, fresh seafood, ribs, delicious and satisfying vegan options and other menu items that rotate with the seasons, Lago 210 source as much of their menu as possible from local providers. No matter what time of year you come to Lago 210, you'll be served fresh and seasonal food in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.
Attempted robbery reported early Friday at Allentown Eatz
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An attempted robbery took place early Friday morning at Allentown Eatz. The owner of Allentown Eatz shared security footage with 2 On Your Side. This incident happened just days after we talked to him about concerns of rising crime in Allentown. Buffalo Police said no weapon...
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
