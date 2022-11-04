Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Detroit News
Investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incident could conclude by end of week
A little more than a week since Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in an incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory, the investigation into the altercation continues with hopes of a conclusion coming soon. “We are hoping by the end of the...
Detroit News
Michigan State focused on goal of becoming bowl-eligible despite setbacks
East Lansing — It hasn’t happened a lot this season, but spirits are high these days around the Michigan State football program. Things have hardly gone the way the Spartans had hoped, as they endured a brutal stretch of games that included five losses in six games and was capped by the postgame chaos after the loss at Michigan on Oct. 29 that resulted in the suspensions of eight Michigan State players.
Detroit News
Michigan State football regroups in upset, brightens bowl prospects
Champaign, Ill. — It was a moment that felt a bit like someone saying, “If anything can go wrong, it probably will.”. That had to be what was going through the mind of nearly everyone on Michigan State’s sideline Saturday afternoon when, on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Payton Thorne’s pass intended for tight end Daniel Barker was intercepted by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.
Detroit News
Michigan State first-half observations: MSU hanging tough despite miscues on offense
Champaign, Ill. – Not many folks were giving Michigan State a shot heading into Saturday’s meeting with No. 16 Illinois. But as they say, that’s why they play the games. Behind and opportunistic defense and a somewhat efficient offense, Michigan State took a 9-7 lead into the halftime locker room.
Detroit News
Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team
James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
Detroit News
EMU plays first midweek game with opportunity to become bowl-eligible
Eastern Michigan enters the final third of its regular season Tuesday night when the Eagles play at Akron, with the opportunity to be bowl-eligible with a victory. The Eagles (5-4, 2-3 MAC West) have been idle since a 27-24 home loss to Toledo back on Oct. 29 at Rynearson Stadium.
Detroit News
Barrett was 'game-changer' in Michigan's victory over Rutgers
Piscataway, N.J. – Michigan running back Blake Corum said what the Wolverines needed in the second half was simple: game changers. After trailing 17-14 at Rutgers at halftime, the Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights 38-0 for a 52-17 victory Saturday night at SHI Stadium. Among the game changers was linebacker Michael Barrett, who had back-to-back interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown off a tipped ball, in the third quarter.
Detroit News
Recap: Three second-half INTs propel Michigan past Rutgers
Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.
Detroit News
'Ice man' J.J. McCarthy keeps his cool, doesn't crack in Michigan's latest road test
Piscataway, N.J. — Tennis great Bjorn Borg, the cool, even-tempered Swede, last won a Grand Slam singles title 41 years ago. Michigan sophomore J.J. McCarthy is 19 and maturing as a starter this season. Somehow, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, dipping deep into tennis history, managed to make a connection...
Detroit News
'Hungry' Michigan State women's soccer takes aim at first Big Ten Tournament title
East Lansing — Two years ago, Jeff Hosler took the reins of the Michigan State women’s soccer program from 30-year veteran Tom Saxton. On Sunday, Hosler’s team will be competing in its first Big Ten Tournament championship game, the latest achievement in a record-setting season for the program.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Detroit News
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
Detroit News
Friday's high school football: Belleville pounds ball on ground in win over Saline
The Belleville-Saline Division 1 district championship game turned out to be better than advertised Friday night with two of the top quarterbacks in the country going head-to-head and Belleville coming out on top, 62-44. Saline four-star junior quarterback CJ Carr, a Notre Dame commit, was brilliant (37-of-54, 395 yards, five...
Detroit News
High winds could cause power outages across Michigan this weekend
High winds could cause toppled trees and power outages in Michigan's Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning, meteorologists and Consumers Energy warned. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The alert covered a large swath of central and southeast Michigan including Midland, Flint, Owosso, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Lapeer.
Detroit News
Teen charged with 'intent to terrorize' after lighting fireworks at Kentwood school
A 14-year-old East Kentwood High School student was charged with possession of explosives with the intent to terrorize after lighting fireworks Monday in a campus bathroom. Authorities did not identify the teen. A juvenile petition was authorized for his or her charges on Tuesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
Detroit News
Suspect charged in Nov. 1 shooting in Farmington
A convicted felon has been charged in a shooting last week in Farmington that left a man in critical condition, police said Monday. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, was charged Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Detroit News
Man killed after hit by vehicle on I-75 exit ramp while refueling car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man whose car ran out of gas was killed early Sunday after being struck by a car on Interstate 75 near Eight Mile while the man refilled his tank, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. on northbound I-75 at the Eight...
Comments / 0