Champaign, IL

Michigan State focused on goal of becoming bowl-eligible despite setbacks

East Lansing — It hasn’t happened a lot this season, but spirits are high these days around the Michigan State football program. Things have hardly gone the way the Spartans had hoped, as they endured a brutal stretch of games that included five losses in six games and was capped by the postgame chaos after the loss at Michigan on Oct. 29 that resulted in the suspensions of eight Michigan State players.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State football regroups in upset, brightens bowl prospects

Champaign, Ill. — It was a moment that felt a bit like someone saying, “If anything can go wrong, it probably will.”. That had to be what was going through the mind of nearly everyone on Michigan State’s sideline Saturday afternoon when, on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Payton Thorne’s pass intended for tight end Daniel Barker was intercepted by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.
EAST LANSING, MI
Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team

James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Barrett was 'game-changer' in Michigan's victory over Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J. – Michigan running back Blake Corum said what the Wolverines needed in the second half was simple: game changers. After trailing 17-14 at Rutgers at halftime, the Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights 38-0 for a 52-17 victory Saturday night at SHI Stadium. Among the game changers was linebacker Michael Barrett, who had back-to-back interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown off a tipped ball, in the third quarter.
EAST LANSING, MI
Recap: Three second-half INTs propel Michigan past Rutgers

Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
MUSKEGON, MI
High winds could cause power outages across Michigan this weekend

High winds could cause toppled trees and power outages in Michigan's Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning, meteorologists and Consumers Energy warned. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The alert covered a large swath of central and southeast Michigan including Midland, Flint, Owosso, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Suspect charged in Nov. 1 shooting in Farmington

A convicted felon has been charged in a shooting last week in Farmington that left a man in critical condition, police said Monday. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, was charged Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FARMINGTON, MI

