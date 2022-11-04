Read full article on original website
wfft.com
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
wfft.com
Two dogs die in Westridge Road house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two dogs died in a house fire that happened Sunday afternoon. The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire at 8214 Westridge Road around 4. Firefighters found two occupants outside the home, who had been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. One...
WNDU
Family of Brelynna Felix celebrates her life
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A family is asking for the maximum sentence a year after one of their own is killed in a hit-and-run. 27-year-old Gage Martin Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron, Ind., in November 2021. He actually hit and injured 15-year-old Isaiah...
wfft.com
Star 88.3 celebrates adoption for 24th year
Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday. Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday.
WANE-TV
Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
wfft.com
Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
wfft.com
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
WANE-TV
Rescue Mission president to step down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced its president and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr., will be stepping down from his position. The change will happen in March 2023. A leadership transition process will happen over the next six months, according to the Rescue Mission. Coley...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike. Elf The Musical. WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20. WHERE: Arts...
wfft.com
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. It would change the area’s status as a food desert. As they get further into the planning process, however, racial equity advocate Ty...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds directly to Councilman Arp’s requests for footage from OWI incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry responded directly to City Council President Jason Arp’s request for police footage, writing he was “baffled” by the councilman’s request. A series of emails shared with WANE 15 on Monday details the interaction between the...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Museum of Art celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Museum of Art hosted their annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration Sunday. The museum opened the event up for community contributions and eight groups volunteered to build exhibits and alters for the gallery. Fernando Zapari helped start the event about ten years...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported 430 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 118,836 cases and 1,202 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19 can be found...
WANE-TV
Rack & Helen’s reopening after fire
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly five months after a “devastating” fire, a popular New Haven restaurant and bar is set to reopen. Rack & Helen’s said in a Facebook post Friday that it will reopen for business Tuesday. It was June 20 when fire crews...
inkfreenews.com
Family Remembers Felix One Year After Her Passing
AKRON — Brelynna “Bre” Felix was “loving, carefree, gentle, goofy” among other things, remembers her aunt, Ali Steyn. Steyn made the comments to InkFreeNews regarding the late Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student who passed away a year ago today. “She loved her family, friends, her...
WANE-TV
One person hospitalized after Fort Wayne home catches fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was hospitalized for apparent smoke inhalation Friday morning after a home caught fire according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The fire started just after 6:30 a.m. at the home located at 3621 Holton Avenue. Ten people were in the home at the time and all but one of them was able to get out safely. Fire investigators say the fire was contained to a single bedroom.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
