FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was hospitalized for apparent smoke inhalation Friday morning after a home caught fire according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The fire started just after 6:30 a.m. at the home located at 3621 Holton Avenue. Ten people were in the home at the time and all but one of them was able to get out safely. Fire investigators say the fire was contained to a single bedroom.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO