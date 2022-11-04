Alabama man accused of killing wife with claw hammer

An Alabama man is accused of using a claw hammer to kill his wife after a domestic dispute earlier this weekend, according to court documents.

Ronnie Scott Cupps, 39, of Huntsville, was charged with homicide in the death of his wife, Teresa E. Cupps, 52, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Teresa Cupps’ body was found at about 4 p.m. CDT on Sunday, WAFF-TV reported.

Court documents state that the incident occurred “on or about” Oct. 27, WHNT-TV reported.

Investigators believe Ronnie Cupps struck his wife in the head and face with a claw hammer, according to AL.com.

Police said Teresa Cupps died as a result of blunt force trauma, the news outlet reported.

Ronnie Cupps was arrested Monday by Madison Police Department officers, who were assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, WAFF reported.

Cupps is currently being held at the Madison County Jail, with bail set at $75,000, online records show.

