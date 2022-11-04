Read full article on original website
WTHI
"There is hope" - 23-year-old shares her recovery journey
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Millions of Americans are facing trials of addiction and substance use disorder, and the number of people struggling has only risen in recent years. Now one local Wabash Valley community is giving recovering addicts a sense of hope again. "I'm 83 days clean today," Emily...
WTHI
Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
WTHI
YMCA celebrates with Inspiration Gala
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, the Wabash Valley YMCA hosted an Inspiration Gala. The event featured a powerful speech from Evan Austin. He is an American Paralympic gold medalist in swimming. He is also a Terre Haute native. There was also a raffle and silent auction to help...
WTHI
Candles Holocaust Museum honors Walter Sommers with virtual memorial
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community came together to honor a very special man on Sunday. The Candles Holocaust Museum hosted a virtual memorial in honor of Walter Sommers. Sommers was a long-time friend and docent of Candles. He was also a U.S. veteran and a Holocaust survivor.
WTHI
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
WTHI
WTHI
National Adoption Month at the Terre Haute Children's Museum
November is National Adoption Month. It's a time to raise awareness for the need of adoptive families across the country. Locally, events like the one at the Terre Haute Children's Museum highlighted foster families around the Wabash Valley.
WTHI
WTHI
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!. Pamyua is Alaska's most famous Inuit band. The Inuit are a group of indigenous people from the subarctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Eastern...
German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept....
WTHI
Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosts chicken dinner
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local heroes were honored on Saturday. The Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosted a big chicken dinner!. It was to show appreciation for our service men and women. The sons served up chicken thighs, homemade mac and cheese, green beans, corn,...
WTHI
Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a local subdivision. The Vigo County Sheriff's office says it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. That's southwest of Terre Haute, just off S. State Road 63.
Local church gets early start on Christmas celebrations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Deb Dodson looked around the Maple Avenue United Methodist Church on Saturday, she was overjoyed with what she saw. As dozens of people came in for the church’s annual Christmas Bazaar event, she said it’s something she looks forward to each holiday season. “It’s just fun to see the people,” […]
WTHI
Chocolate Walk is back!
Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk tickets are on sale now!. Tickets are officially on sale for the Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk.
WTHI
Early voting wraps up in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day is just a few hours away here. The polls are now closed in Vigo County for early voting. Just before noon on Monday, it was a lot busier with lines of people ready to vote. The Vigo County clerk's office said they had...
WTHI
College Goal Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - College Goal Sunday has made its way back to Terre Haute. Ivy Tech Community College had hundreds of students come together to get help with their FASFA applications this weekend. On Sunday, financial aid professors from across Indiana volunteered in 39 different cities to help...
MyWabashValley.com
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
wbiw.com
Fox Construction of Bloomington awarded bid for new Bedford Police Department construction
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission awarded the bid for construction of the new police station to Fox Construction from Bloomington Thursday. The new building will allow for growth, expansion and address safety concerns, increasing from 7,000 square feet, to 13,000 square feet. The bid from Fox Construction was...
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
