High school boys' water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
 3 days ago

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday

JSerra 13, Los Alamitos 5

Mater Dei 11, Loyola 9

Harvard-Westlake 13, Oaks Christian 8

Newport Harbor 14, Huntington Beach 12

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba

#4 Mater Dei vs. #1 JSerra

#3 Harvard-Westlake vs. at #2 Newport Harbor

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Servite at #1 Laguna Beach

#4 Foothill at Mira Costa

Palos Verdes at #3 Orange Lutheran

#2 Corona del Mar at Long Beach Wilson

DIVISION 2

Second round, Thursday

San Clemente 16, Irvine University 8

Palm Desert 19, Carpinteria 11

Westlake 14, Crespi 4

San Marcos 12, Rancho Cucamonga 6

La Serna 18, Chadwick 12

Beckman 12, Ventura 8

Dos Pueblos 9, Brea Olinda 8

Redondo 7, Dana Hills 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Palm Desert at #1 San Clemente

#4 San Marcos at Westlake

#3 La Serna at Beckman

Redondo at Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 3

Second round, Thursday

Portola 13, Elsinore 10

Costa Mesa 11, El Segundo 9

Irvine 12, Crescenta Valley 9

Claremont 18, Chaparral 8

Northwood 17, Glendora 15

Capistrano Valley 13, Flintridge Prep 8

Temple City 7, Buena 6

Damien 15, Fullerton 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Portola at Costa Mesa

#4 Claremont at Irvine

#3 Northwood at Capistrano Valley

#2 Damien at Temple City

DIVISION 4

Second round, Thursday

Crean Lutheran 10, Malibu 4

Downey 15, Arcadia 10

Anaheim Canyon 7, Redlands 6

Schurr 16, San Marino 8

Yucaipa 11, Glendale 9

Vista Murrieta 10, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7

Arlington 14, South Torrance 4

Etiwanda 9, Tesoro 8

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Crean Lutheran at Downey

Anaheim Canyon at #4 Schurr

#3 Yucaipa at Vista Murrieta

Arlington at #2 Etiwanda

DIVISION 5

Second round, Thursday

Corona 21, Lakeside 8

Don Lugo 9, El Modena 5

Royal 11, Sunny Hills 10

Westminster 13, West Torrance 12

Xavier Prep 14, Fontana 7

Buena Park 8, Cate 5

Oxnard 19, Whittier 14

San Dimas 15, Saddleback 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Don Lugo at #1 Corona

#4 Westminster at Royal

#3 Xavier Prep at Buena Park

#2 San Dimas at Oxnard

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Whitney at #1 Hemet

#4 Tahquitz at Savanna

#3 Paramount at Summit

Gahr at #2 Muir

NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

