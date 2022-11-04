Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Sideswiping leads to rollover crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-15 near milepost 16 Sunday afternoon. The Utah Department of Safety says a Toyota Highlander and a Subaru Outback were traveling near one another when they sideswiped. This caused the Toyota to go into the median and roll several times.
kslnewsradio.com
24-year-old motorcyclist in hospital with leg injuries after being hit by car
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 24-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car while on her motorcycle Sunday. According to Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department, the 24-year-old was heading eastbound on 3050 E when she was struck by a 49-year-old male driving a Honda. Mitchell says the driver of the Honda was turning left onto 3050 E when he hit the motorcyclist, knocking her off her bike.
Comments / 0