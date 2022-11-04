ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 24-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car while on her motorcycle Sunday. According to Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department, the 24-year-old was heading eastbound on 3050 E when she was struck by a 49-year-old male driving a Honda. Mitchell says the driver of the Honda was turning left onto 3050 E when he hit the motorcyclist, knocking her off her bike.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO