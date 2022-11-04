Read full article on original website
From volcanoes to beaches, Hawaii has some of the most popular landmarks in the US
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S. According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country. Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HNN News Brief (Nov. 7, 2022)
Ramsey is a strong advocate for sharks, and says we have an obligation to better understand them. Candidates and party heavy-hitters are making their last pitch to voters. Unraveling your Travel: Delta Airlines CEO talks travel boom. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The good news: Travel is back. The bad...
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
Entertainment: Willie Nelson to perform on Maui; HIFF underway
Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Outrigger Rainbow Classic to kick off on Friday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tickets are...
How to watch HNN’s live coverage of the general election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is your Election 2022 headquarters on Tuesday. Coverage will begin with HNN Sunrise, with the latest breaking election news and updates. At noon, catch our midday newscast ― This is Now ― on KHNL and online. HNN digital will then be live...
One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. 17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North...
‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the 2022 HHSAA State Football tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Hawaii high school football season is winding down, which means its time for the postseason. The Hawaii High School Athletics Association State Tournament begins on Friday, November 11th and ‘Chasing the Championship will break down the teams and storylines heading into the State tourney.
International designer Amir Sali holds debut fashion show in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - International haute couture designer Amir Sali held his first fashion show in Hawaii at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Saturday night. Dubbed the “Prince of Beads,” Philippine-born Sali studied in Paris, France, on a scholarship with the help of the daughter of the king of Saudi Arabia and has designed dresses for royals and big names in Hollywood.
What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse sneakers
Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud
Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated:...
Despite ease of mail-in voting and several hot races, Hawaii sees sluggish turnout for general election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a governor’s race and a contentious mayoral contest on Maui, voter turnout in Hawaii’s general election appears to be sluggish ― and could be at or below 2018 levels. As of Saturday, a little more than 193,000 voters on Oahu had mailed in...
Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead
Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride
Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Friday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect typical trade wind weather through Saturday with brief periods of showers favoring windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight to early morning hours. Isolated showers are possible over leeward locations. A disturbance northwest of the islands will produce high clouds over the islands through much...
Hawaiian Humane Society seeks volunteers to temporarily foster dogs for 'Couch Crashers' program
Monthly renewal of SNAP benefits delayed, leaving those who depend on it frustrated, worried. The state says of the 10,000 monthly applications, it is about 2,000 behind - and working to catch up. Check out the 'wow' moment Ocean Ramsey just had with a tiger shark. Updated: 4 hours ago.
