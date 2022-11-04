HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - International haute couture designer Amir Sali held his first fashion show in Hawaii at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Saturday night. Dubbed the “Prince of Beads,” Philippine-born Sali studied in Paris, France, on a scholarship with the help of the daughter of the king of Saudi Arabia and has designed dresses for royals and big names in Hollywood.

HAWAII STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO