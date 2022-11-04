Read full article on original website
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Manchester United want Choupo-Moting to replace Ronaldo
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY:. Manchester United want to...
ESPN
Salah stars as Liverpool end dismal away run with big win at Tottenham
Mohamed Salah's first-half brace was the difference as Jurgen Klopp's embattled Liverpool side racked up a 2-1 win at Tottenham in Sunday's big Premier League clash. - Report: Spurs 1, Liverpool 2 | Premier League table | Upcoming fixtures. Salah was nicely set up by teammate Darwin Nunez to score...
North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills as South recovers missile parts
SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - North Korea's military said on Monday that recent South Korea-U.S. military exercises were an "open provocation and dangerous war drill", as the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile that landed off its coast.
ESPN
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
ESPN
Gerard Pique's emotional goodbye shows what he meant to fans as wasteful Barcelona climb in LaLiga
BARCELONA -- It was a routine win for Barcelona as they beat Almeria 2-0 on Saturday night at Camp Nou to move to the top of the LaLiga table. But the match wasn't really about that. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Longtime Barcelona defender Gerard Pique...
ESPN
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
ESPN
Abuse, misconduct in U.S. football: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shannon Boxx heads up safety task force
Shannon Boxx, a three-time Olympic gold medalist with the United States and member of their 2015 World Cup team, has been appointed vice chair of the U.S. Soccer Federation's participant safety task force. Maryland State Youth Soccer Association executive director Greg Smith was also picked as a vice chair. -...
ESPN
Real Madrid wobbling as World Cup break looms after Rayo crashes down on Ancelotti's side
MADRID -- Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the LaLiga season to Rayo Vallecano, who pulled off a shocking 3-2 upset against the reigning league champions. The loss also sees Barcelona leapfrog Madrid into the top spot of the league table, with all sides having just one more game left to play before the nearly two-month World Cup break.
ESPN
Champions League draw: Liverpool face Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs. PSG
Defending champions Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, a repeat of last season's final, while Paris Saint-Germain will play against Bayern Munich. Madrid are seeking to win a 15th European title in June's final in Istanbul, having claimed a 1-0 win over Liverpool in...
ESPN
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England -- Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
