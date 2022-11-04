ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Manchester United want Choupo-Moting to replace Ronaldo

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY:. Manchester United want to...
ESPN

Salah stars as Liverpool end dismal away run with big win at Tottenham

Mohamed Salah's first-half brace was the difference as Jurgen Klopp's embattled Liverpool side racked up a 2-1 win at Tottenham in Sunday's big Premier League clash. - Report: Spurs 1, Liverpool 2 | Premier League table | Upcoming fixtures. Salah was nicely set up by teammate Darwin Nunez to score...
ESPN

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
ESPN

Real Madrid wobbling as World Cup break looms after Rayo crashes down on Ancelotti's side

MADRID -- Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the LaLiga season to Rayo Vallecano, who pulled off a shocking 3-2 upset against the reigning league champions. The loss also sees Barcelona leapfrog Madrid into the top spot of the league table, with all sides having just one more game left to play before the nearly two-month World Cup break.
ESPN

Champions League draw: Liverpool face Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, a repeat of last season's final, while Paris Saint-Germain will play against Bayern Munich. Madrid are seeking to win a 15th European title in June's final in Istanbul, having claimed a 1-0 win over Liverpool in...
ESPN

Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.

