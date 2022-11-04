Read full article on original website
Newberg falls 34-14 to North Salem in first round playoff loss
Season comes to close for Tigers after struggling to hold onto the ball amidst torrid weather conditionsThe Newberg football team's first foray in the Cascade Cup ended in disappointing fashion Friday, falling 34-14 to the visiting North Salem Vikings. Playing host in the OSAA's new consolation playoff bracket, the Tigers got off to a strong start. But the combination of the Vikings' dual threat running back combo of Josiah Davis and Jerrik Wrangler and a deluge of stormy weather were too much for Newberg to handle after getting off to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Davis and Wrangler...
uclabruins.com
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Washington
The Oregon State football team had its chances on Friday night at Washington, but the Huskies made the final push for a 24-21 Pac-12 Conference victory. The loss is a tough one for the Beavers, who did a lot of things right in Seattle. Oregon State made big plays on defense and special teams and ran the ball effectively. It was a good performance overall, but not quite enough to earn the Beavers their first road win in the series since 2008.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen
Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 After Dark fight: Oregon State, Washington players involved in postgame scuffle
Pac-12 After Dark ended in a fight Friday night on the West Coast. No. 23 Oregon State was in Washington late Friday to face the Huskies. The Beavers and Huskies played a tight game for 4 quarters. Washington won the 4th quarter 10-0 and was lifted to a 24-21 victory...
fishduck.com
Oregon Football: Still Hung Up on Georgia Loss? Get Over It
After the No. 8 Oregon Ducks‘ 49-10 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Folsom Field, the conversation amongst talking heads and fans inevitably veers toward the College Football Playoff. What are Oregon’s chances of making it to the four-team playoff this year? The biggest rock in the Ducks’ shoe remains their only loss to No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta (basically a home game for the reigning national champions).
Is Oregon football a title contender? We're about to find out
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Challenging home stretch starts with Nov. 12 game against Washington for high-flying Ducks.Now it gets real for the Oregon Ducks. The College Football Playoff chatter? Nah. That's still just a lot of noise the Ducks better ignore if they are to make it through the gauntlet that begins with this week's visit from the Washington Huskies. Listen, we're not here to sell the Ducks short. But anyone who can read a schedule has understood for months that this Ducks' season will be defined by the Nov. 12 game against Washington, the Nov. 19 game against Utah and the...
Lebanon-Express
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
Lebanon-Express
Competition on the home front: Lebanon hosts first ROTC match
Saturday’s event in the gym might have looked like a conventional sports meet at Lebanon High School if it weren’t for the constant thwack of air rifles. Alana Griffiths, a junior, put down a chunky-looking, pistol-gripped pellet gun and stepped away from the firing line while her eyes filled with tears.
Lebanon-Express
Gallery: Lebanon cadets under pressure
Shooting an air rifle is no easy feat. Not for 60 10-meter precision shots, anyway, with a crowd watching and a clock counting against the shooter — there's a whole Olympic sport about it. And at Lebanon High School, which held the first regional Junior ROTC meet of the...
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
Lebanon-Express
Here's how to celebrate Veterans Day in the mid-Willamette Valley
“Through a Veteran’s Lens,” through Saturday, Nov. 12, main gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The show celebrates artistic expressions of veterans and their loved ones, through photographs. The exhibit was organized through Samaritan Health Services’ veterans services manager Kyle Hatch, ArtsCare manager Erin Gudge and Arts Center curator Jennie Castle. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: https://theartscenter.net/throughaveteranslens.
Lincoln City Homepage
An idea falls by the wayside
Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
Lebanon-Express
Winter weather a possibility in forecast for Albany, Corvallis
Snow fell on the mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday, Nov. 6 and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the communities of Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon through 10 p.m. Sunday. Snow accumulation of up to 1 inch was expected, making for slippery road conditions, according to the agency.
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
Lebanon-Express
Staying safe on the roads in the mid-Willamette Valley this season
With areas in the mid-Willamette Valley getting the first snowfall of the season Sunday, Nov. 6 — in between downpours of rain — it’s a good time to remind drivers how to stay safe when hitting slick roads this fall and winter. Local police and fire agencies...
kezi.com
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
