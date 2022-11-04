COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Challenging home stretch starts with Nov. 12 game against Washington for high-flying Ducks.Now it gets real for the Oregon Ducks. The College Football Playoff chatter? Nah. That's still just a lot of noise the Ducks better ignore if they are to make it through the gauntlet that begins with this week's visit from the Washington Huskies. Listen, we're not here to sell the Ducks short. But anyone who can read a schedule has understood for months that this Ducks' season will be defined by the Nov. 12 game against Washington, the Nov. 19 game against Utah and the...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO