ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

King to host Cop27 reception at Buckingham Palace

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4Sjz_0iy9NvC100

The King will host a Buckingham Palace reception for business figures from across the globe and NGOs ahead of the UN climate change summit Cop27 .

Charles will welcome more than 200 guests to the royal residence including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who reversed his decision to skip Cop27 in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and Boris Johnson.

Despite No 10’s U-turn, the King is still not planning to attend Cop27.

Downing Street acknowledged on Thursday that the King might have been able to join delegates in Egypt if the prime minister had been in office earlier in the year.

When Liz Truss was premier, a “unanimous agreement” was reached that the King should not attend after advice was sought by his office from the Government.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said on Thursday it was now not “logistically feasible” for the King to join the international gathering at Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

She said about Mr Sunak, who only took office last week following the dramatic resignation of Ms Truss: “We do recognise that had the Prime Minister been in post earlier, the situation might have been different but it is not logistically feasible at this late stage.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman reiterated there had been “unanimous agreement” with the Government that the King would not travel to Egypt for the summit.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, who will be handing over the UK’s presidency to Egypt at the summit, has been invited to the palace reception where Mr Sunak will give a short speech.

Among the guests will be US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the King is expected to hear from his guests about practical measures to combat climate change and their plans for Cop27 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gavin Williamson reportedly told civil servant ‘slit your throat’

Sir Gavin Williamson allegedly told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” in what they claimed was a bullying campaign while he was defence secretary.Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back into Government after The Guardian reported fresh incendiary claims about his conduct.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) official told the newspaper Sir Gavin made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to “jump out of the window”. I've been very clear that language is not right, it's not acceptableRishi SunakThe Cabinet Office minister said...
The Independent

Alaa-Abdel Fattah: Sunak ‘stresses UK’s deep concern’ to Egypt’s al-Sisi over jailed British activist

Rishi Sunak has expressed “deep concern” to Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi while raising the case of a British pro-democracy activist jailed by Cairo for much of the past decade, Downing Street has said.Alarmed MPs have warned that British-Egyptian citizen Alaa Abdel-Fattah “may not live for much longer”, after he announced he would begin a water strike to coincide with the UN’s Cop27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.The 40-year-old writer and software developer – regarded by many as a hero of Egypt’s Arab Spring uprising – has ingested only 100 calories for the past 200 days in protest over Cairo’s...
The Independent

Labour attempt to force Sunak to reveal what he knew about Braverman

Labour will attempt to use a vote in the House of Commons to force Rishi Sunak to reveal what he knew about Suella Braverman’s security lapses when he re-appointed her home secretary. The prime minister is facing questions about his judgement after he put her in his cabinet just days after she was forced to resign for a breach of the ministerial code. Since then she has admitted that she sent official government documents to her private email on six different occasions. There have also been reports that she was the subject of several leak inquiries and the...
The Independent

Conservative Party accused of being in ‘denial’ about ‘Islamophobia’ within its own ranks

The Conservative Party is facing renewed accusations it is failing to tackle Islamophobia – both in society and within its own ranks.Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds has written to her opposite number Nadhim Zahawi during Islamophobia Awareness Month, demanding action. It comes as recent figures show anti-Muslim hate crimes are on the rise in the UK, and an investigation into alleged Islamophobia by a Tory MP continues. “It is deeply concerning that I must again raise the issue of Islamophobia directly with the chair of the Conservative Party,” Ms Dodds wrote.“As Islamophobic hate crime is on the rise, the...
The Independent

Huge fire races up 35-storey Dubai tower near Burj Khalifa

A massive fire blazed through a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.Social media videos showed flames engulfing the high-rise, located next to the world’s tallest building.While the fire had been extinguished by dawn, the outer façade of the building could be seen covered with black char marks.In the Downtown area of Dubai, a massive fire broke out in a high-rise building.A high-rise building of Emaar, the largest developer in the Arab world, is on fire.#fire #dubai #emaar #building #arab #news #downtown #massive #highrise pic.twitter.com/2jK8nYXQy8— Amir Ali Nemati (@AmirAliNemati07) November 7, 2022"Strong fire...
netflixjunkie.com

“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast

Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims

Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
msn.com

Experts claim King Charles was closer to the Queen Mother growing up

Royal experts claimed that King Charles III was 'closer to the Queen Mother' as a young boy, as his largely absent monarch mother wasn't a 'comforting' figure during an apparently 'miserable childhood'. ITV documentary Charles: Our King aired tonight at 9pm, giving an inside view on his upbringing and how...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry’s Memoir Was Reportedly Not Changed After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There were “no last-minute rewrites or edits” to Prince Harry’s book Spare after Queen Elizabeth’s death, according to Omid Scobie, the journalist who is known to have excellent contacts in the Harry and Meghan camp.
tatler.com

A royal carol concert: Princess of Wales to host a poignant Westminster Abbey service

The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service next month, Kensington Palace announced today. Kate will be joined by members of the Royal Family at the December 15 service, which will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, as well as recognising the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK.
The Independent

Gavin Williamson fails to stop boundary proposal carving up his constituency

Embattled minister Sir Gavin Williamson has failed in his bid to prevent his constituency being carved up, which could see him struggle for reselection ahead of the next general election.The Boundary Commission for England has rejected his argument not to merge his South Staffordshire constituency with a section of another as the number of MPs in the region shrinks.Another loser from the shake-up looks to be Dominic Raab, with the Liberal Democrats believing the changes will increase their odds at snatching the Surrey seat of the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary.The commission’s revised proposals published on Tuesday sees the...
The Independent

The Independent

910K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy