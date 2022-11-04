ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

247Sports

Final Stats: Louisville defeats James Madison, 34-10

Louisville outscored James Madison 24-0 in the second half to highlight a 34-10 win over the Dukes. It marks the fourth consecutive win for the Cardinals who also become eligible for the second straight season. UofL improves to 6-3 overall, while JMU falls to 5-3 FINAL STATS. Pregame Notes: Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer upsets #5 Marshall in Sun Belt quarterfinal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison men’s soccer shocked fifth-ranked Marshall 1-0 in a Sun Belt quarterfinal match. The Dukes improve to 7-7-4, including a 3-2-3 stint in the Sun Belt. Redshirt junior Clay Obara scored the lone goal of the day, with assists from redshirt sophomore Demitri Turner and freshman Cameron Arnold. Redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor added two shots on goal. Freshman Sebastian Conlon earned his fifth shutout of the season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, November 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, November 5. Caroline Dozier became the tenth player in JMU history to break 2000 career assists. Diver Lexi Lehman won the 3-meter board with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 316.43. Diver Lindsey Hammar took second place in two...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Card Chronicle

Everything Scott Satterfield (and players) said after Louisville’s win over James Madison

(Opening Statement): “First off, I am proud of our guys. James Madison has a good football team, we knew that coming in. We knew it was going to be a four quarter, tight game. They came out and tried to occupy the ball, melt the clock down and trying to run that clock to limit our plays offensively. They did a pretty good job of that in the first half. They really didn’t try to throw the football much at all. Coming in, it was a great job by our offense to get down there and get some points right before halftime. That was huge, I thought. Come out in the second half and go down and do some good stuff offensively. Defensively, we really had a great second half. We shut down the running game and they tried to throw the football a little bit and really did a great job in the secondary to stop the pass in the second half as well. It was one of those gritty, hard-fought games and I am proud of the way our guys played. I think it’s been great to win four in a row. We got to the halfway point and everyone was talking about how daunting the last six games are. Our guys have just been taking it one day at a time and one game at a time and taking care of business. I am really proud of them for that. It doesn’t get any easier, we have Clemson next week. I am looking forward to that game and get back to practice. I do want to say something about our crowd. Our student section was phenomenal tonight across the way. The band was right beside them and there was a ton of noise coming from that section. I was really proud of our students coming out and supporting this team – coming off a big win, beating Wake Forest, the No. 10 team in the country. Three in a row, trying to get to four in a row and getting bowl eligible. I really appreciate our students for coming out and being loud tonight. Proud of our team and looking forward to getting back in here tomorrow.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHSV

Eagles overwhelm Washington and Lee 13-6, remain unbeaten at home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football moved past Washington and Lee 13-6 during its final home game of the regular season. The Eagles improve to 8-1 (5-1 ODAC) including an unbeaten streak on home field. The Generals outrushed the Eagles but Bridgewater recorded over four times the yardage...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Howard viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

College basketball is back, and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to kick off their season against the Howard Bison on Monday night. Howard is an HBCU located in Washington D.C. and plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bison are coming off a 16-13 record last season, the program’s first winning record since 2001-02.
LEXINGTON, KY
Louisville Cardinal

Why You Shouldn’t Panic After Louisville’s Loss to Lenoir-Rhyne

Sunday’s contest against division two foe, Lenoir-Rhyne gave Cardinal fans a first glimpse of what Kenny Payne and company have been building this offseason and what’s the come during the 2022-23 season. The Issues. The Cards managed to hold a two-point lead heading into halftime but would get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Inside the Cards: Nov. 5 2022

Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Fans optimistic after...
WHAS11

Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891. The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.
LOUISVILLE, KY

