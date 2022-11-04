(Opening Statement): “First off, I am proud of our guys. James Madison has a good football team, we knew that coming in. We knew it was going to be a four quarter, tight game. They came out and tried to occupy the ball, melt the clock down and trying to run that clock to limit our plays offensively. They did a pretty good job of that in the first half. They really didn’t try to throw the football much at all. Coming in, it was a great job by our offense to get down there and get some points right before halftime. That was huge, I thought. Come out in the second half and go down and do some good stuff offensively. Defensively, we really had a great second half. We shut down the running game and they tried to throw the football a little bit and really did a great job in the secondary to stop the pass in the second half as well. It was one of those gritty, hard-fought games and I am proud of the way our guys played. I think it’s been great to win four in a row. We got to the halfway point and everyone was talking about how daunting the last six games are. Our guys have just been taking it one day at a time and one game at a time and taking care of business. I am really proud of them for that. It doesn’t get any easier, we have Clemson next week. I am looking forward to that game and get back to practice. I do want to say something about our crowd. Our student section was phenomenal tonight across the way. The band was right beside them and there was a ton of noise coming from that section. I was really proud of our students coming out and supporting this team – coming off a big win, beating Wake Forest, the No. 10 team in the country. Three in a row, trying to get to four in a row and getting bowl eligible. I really appreciate our students for coming out and being loud tonight. Proud of our team and looking forward to getting back in here tomorrow.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO