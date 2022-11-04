Read full article on original website
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. James Madison
The Cardinals' second half effort powered them to a decisive victory over the Dukes, ensuring a bowl berth in the process.
WHSV
Gameday Coverage: Dukes fall to Louisville 34-10, drop to 5-3 overall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison dropped a road test against Louisville 34-10 on Saturday evening. The Dukes fall short in their third game in a row. JMU now has a 5-3 record in its first season as an FBS team. Louisville outgained JMU by nearly 200 yards on the...
Augusta Free Press
JMU Football: Dukes fall hard at Louisville, 34-10, losing streak now at three
James Madison’s losing streak has reached three games after a 34-10 loss at Louisville on Saturday night. The Dukes hung tough for the first half, with the game tied at 10 at the break, but the Cardinals outscored them 24-0 the rest of the way to cruise to the victory.
Final Stats: Louisville defeats James Madison, 34-10
Louisville outscored James Madison 24-0 in the second half to highlight a 34-10 win over the Dukes. It marks the fourth consecutive win for the Cardinals who also become eligible for the second straight season. UofL improves to 6-3 overall, while JMU falls to 5-3 FINAL STATS. Pregame Notes: Louisville...
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer upsets #5 Marshall in Sun Belt quarterfinal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison men’s soccer shocked fifth-ranked Marshall 1-0 in a Sun Belt quarterfinal match. The Dukes improve to 7-7-4, including a 3-2-3 stint in the Sun Belt. Redshirt junior Clay Obara scored the lone goal of the day, with assists from redshirt sophomore Demitri Turner and freshman Cameron Arnold. Redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor added two shots on goal. Freshman Sebastian Conlon earned his fifth shutout of the season.
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, November 5
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, November 5. Caroline Dozier became the tenth player in JMU history to break 2000 career assists. Diver Lexi Lehman won the 3-meter board with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 316.43. Diver Lindsey Hammar took second place in two...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women set to step back into spotlight with Monday's opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team has not been in the spotlight this preseason. Focus has been on the men's program, new coach Kenny Payne and the end of its NCAA saga. Fans are getting excited about football again, with a four-game winning streak to talk about.
Card Chronicle
Everything Scott Satterfield (and players) said after Louisville’s win over James Madison
(Opening Statement): “First off, I am proud of our guys. James Madison has a good football team, we knew that coming in. We knew it was going to be a four quarter, tight game. They came out and tried to occupy the ball, melt the clock down and trying to run that clock to limit our plays offensively. They did a pretty good job of that in the first half. They really didn’t try to throw the football much at all. Coming in, it was a great job by our offense to get down there and get some points right before halftime. That was huge, I thought. Come out in the second half and go down and do some good stuff offensively. Defensively, we really had a great second half. We shut down the running game and they tried to throw the football a little bit and really did a great job in the secondary to stop the pass in the second half as well. It was one of those gritty, hard-fought games and I am proud of the way our guys played. I think it’s been great to win four in a row. We got to the halfway point and everyone was talking about how daunting the last six games are. Our guys have just been taking it one day at a time and one game at a time and taking care of business. I am really proud of them for that. It doesn’t get any easier, we have Clemson next week. I am looking forward to that game and get back to practice. I do want to say something about our crowd. Our student section was phenomenal tonight across the way. The band was right beside them and there was a ton of noise coming from that section. I was really proud of our students coming out and supporting this team – coming off a big win, beating Wake Forest, the No. 10 team in the country. Three in a row, trying to get to four in a row and getting bowl eligible. I really appreciate our students for coming out and being loud tonight. Proud of our team and looking forward to getting back in here tomorrow.”
WHSV
JMU women’s soccer falls in double overtime in Sun Belt Championship
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison dropped a double overtime contest to Old Dominion 4-3 in the Sun Belt Championship. The Dukes finish the season with a 12-4-5 record, including a 6-1-3 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU reached the Sun Belt Championship in its first season as a member of the conference.
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes ...
Louisville Opens as Road Underdog vs. Clemson
The Cardinals head back on the road in hopes of extending their four-game win streak against the No. 12 Tigers.
WHSV
Eagles overwhelm Washington and Lee 13-6, remain unbeaten at home
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football moved past Washington and Lee 13-6 during its final home game of the regular season. The Eagles improve to 8-1 (5-1 ODAC) including an unbeaten streak on home field. The Generals outrushed the Eagles but Bridgewater recorded over four times the yardage...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Howard viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
College basketball is back, and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to kick off their season against the Howard Bison on Monday night. Howard is an HBCU located in Washington D.C. and plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bison are coming off a 16-13 record last season, the program’s first winning record since 2001-02.
Louisville Cardinal
Why You Shouldn’t Panic After Louisville’s Loss to Lenoir-Rhyne
Sunday’s contest against division two foe, Lenoir-Rhyne gave Cardinal fans a first glimpse of what Kenny Payne and company have been building this offseason and what’s the come during the 2022-23 season. The Issues. The Cards managed to hold a two-point lead heading into halftime but would get...
Wave 3
Inside the Cards: Nov. 5 2022
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Fans optimistic after...
In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Whitney Young Elementary, for...
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
Wave 3
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891. The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.
'It's a win, but the losses are not minimal'; Shootings are down in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For people who watch the news in Louisville, it probably does not feel like the number of shootings is down this year. The city is in its third year of triple-digit homicides and set a homicide record in 2020 and 2021, with 173 and 188 homicides respectively.
