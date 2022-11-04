ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JMU men’s soccer upsets #5 Marshall in Sun Belt quarterfinal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison men’s soccer shocked fifth-ranked Marshall 1-0 in a Sun Belt quarterfinal match. The Dukes improve to 7-7-4, including a 3-2-3 stint in the Sun Belt. Redshirt junior Clay Obara scored the lone goal of the day, with assists from redshirt sophomore Demitri Turner and freshman Cameron Arnold. Redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor added two shots on goal. Freshman Sebastian Conlon earned his fifth shutout of the season.
Eagles overwhelm Washington and Lee 13-6, remain unbeaten at home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football moved past Washington and Lee 13-6 during its final home game of the regular season. The Eagles improve to 8-1 (5-1 ODAC) including an unbeaten streak on home field. The Generals outrushed the Eagles but Bridgewater recorded over four times the yardage...
Parkersburg High School can’t keep up with Musselman

PARKERSBURG — Year one of the Matt Kimes era is presumably in the books. It was a must-win for the Parkersburg Big Reds, as the red and white needed to win and have some help in order to sneak into the playoffs. With Musselman invading Stadium Field, that did not happen.
Algal mat alert lifted in Strasburg

The Virginia Department of Health lifted the Algal Mat alerts for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Strasburg for the season. The Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Task Force suspends operation at the end of October each year as the recreational swimming season ends. The cooling...
Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On July 17, 2023, members of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir (SVCC) will be performing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. To get there the singers will be practicing and performing over the next several months and fundraising so they can make the trip and take the stage.
Lane closures and speed limits for VDOT work zone in Harrisonburg

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that lane closures begin Nov. 9, on East Market Street in Harrisonburg as part of a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. According to a...
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting Nov. 6

STAUNTON, VA (VR) – The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Motorists on I-66 westbound who need to access I-81 southbound will need to take I-66 exit 1B and follow I-81 north to exit 302 (Middletown), and then use this interchange to access I-81 southbound....
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night numbers will be drawn for a world record prize. $1.9 billion dollars is on the line and people in Broadway are ready to cash in. Michael Adams, a Broadway resident said he doesn’t normally play the lottery but with the buzz of how much Monday night’s drawing is and what it could be if no one wins he said he had to try and cash in.
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Shenandoah National Park adds live cameras

LURAY, Va. — Shenandoah National Park has announced the recent addition of two new webcams that provide spectacular live camera access to anyone with an internet connection. For the past several years, fans of the park have been able to view live camera feeds from Big Meadows (Skyline Drive milepost 51) and Pinnacles Picnic Area (Skyline Drive milepost 36.7), as a way to enjoy Blue Ridge Mountain fall color, weather conditions, and scenery — from the comfort of their own homes. Now, two new 4K, high-definition webcams have been added.
