STAUNTON, VA (VR) – The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Motorists on I-66 westbound who need to access I-81 southbound will need to take I-66 exit 1B and follow I-81 north to exit 302 (Middletown), and then use this interchange to access I-81 southbound....

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO