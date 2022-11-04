Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
And that's a wrap: Check out The Advocate's Final Local Football Top 10s for 2022
1, Catholic (9-1): The Bears are the undisputed leaders of this pack after last week’s 24-21 win over Zachary, which clinched the 4-5A title. 2, Zachary (7-2): Will that loss to Catholic provide Zachary with a little extra motivation for the playoffs? That is a logical conclusion. 3, West...
theadvocate.com
Reflecting Zachary sports action on Nov. 3.
"Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered" — a song popularized by the late great Ella Fitzgerald — aptly describes the start of November for those who follow Zachary Sports. There was much to be happy and in awe about, things that were troubling and a Thursday night that was a little befuddling and left me bewildered.
theadvocate.com
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger "in great position" to return this weekend
LSU sophomore left guard Garrett Dellinger is expected to be back this week against Arkansas, according to LSU coach Brian Kelly. “Garrett Dellinger looked good, we worked him out yesterday,” Kelly said. “I think he’s in a great position that he could play this weekend.”. Dellinger has...
theadvocate.com
Three LSU players earn Southeastern Conference weekly honors
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Harold Perkins and tight end Mason Taylor earned conference honors for their performance against Alabama. Daniels was named the Southeastern Conference co-offensive player of the week, alongside Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, carrying the ball 18 times for 95 yards while completing 22 of 32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
theadvocate.com
D'Wanye Winfield breaks a school record and helps lead Lutcher past Ellender
Lutcher High quarterback D’Wanye Winfield broke the school record for career rushing touchdowns Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 55-13 win over A.J. Ellender. With Winfield’s four touchdowns on the night, two on the ground and two through the air, his season total jumped to 48. His two first-half rushing scores brought his career total to 78, topping the school-best mark set by Daniel Taylor in 2012.
theadvocate.com
After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class
Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
wbrz.com
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans. “Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey...
theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: A bracketology primer to sleep on? Yes, playoff season is almost set
Still confused about the LHSAA’s new select/nonselect football playoff format and what the playoff brackets might look like?. It’s OK … you are not alone. I talk to multiple coaches every week. Nearly all of them are confident they know where their teams will land. In what sounds like a Yogi Berra-ism assessment, I’ll offer this notion: You don’t know, until you know.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalaus: 'The Conversion' is twofold for LSU's Brian Kelly and his gutsy call
There’s the "Bluegrass Miracle" against Kentucky. There’s Billy Cannon’s punt return to beat Ole Miss. There’s the Tommy Hodson to Eddie Fuller fourth-down pass to beat Auburn in the "Earthquake Game," and Bert Jones to Brad Davis 50 years ago against the Rebels — the play that gave their fans the “One second blues.”
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
theadvocate.com
Notebook: Southern made a series of costly mistakes in its loss at Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Southern played much better than last week and never stopped fighting in its 30-16 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday, but when the Jaguars take a look at the game film, they will lament all the little mistakes that made a difference. The offense committed turnovers...
theadvocate.com
SEC announces late-night start time, TV network for LSU's home finale vs. UAB on Nov. 19
LSU will play its Nov. 19 home finale against UAB at 8 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The league released the start times and networks for the next-to-last week of the regular season, which includes just the third all-time matchup for LSU with UAB.
theadvocate.com
With loss at Florida A&M, Southern misses opportunity to take over division lead
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The stage was set for Southern to step back into the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race. The Jaguars simply couldn’t do their part. Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium, turnovers, penalties and an inability to finish drives led to a 30-16 loss to Florida A&M, and once again, Southern is on the outside looking in.
wbrz.com
PHOTOS: Madness in Tiger Stadium after LSU takes down Bama in overtime
There is no place like HOME pic.twitter.com/3EqlgALsYJ. LETS GEAUXXXXXXXXXXXX #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/IEvD4QGbdN. Callin’ Baton Rouge… Down goes Bama. Goalposts to the bayou? #GeauxTigers. — Joe Heyrman (@Joe_Heyrman17) November 6, 2022. A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November...
theadvocate.com
LSU's pass rush with Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari pressures Bryce Young all night
True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins had to find junior defensive end BJ Ojulari to celebrate after forcing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to throw the ball away. It was near the end of the third quarter, and Alabama was facing a third-and-8. It appeared that Perkins and Ojulari would come from...
Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game
A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
WAFB.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks upset win over No. 6 Alabama in OT (Full News Conference)
The Southern Jags fell short to Florida A&M on Saturday, November 5. Kelly's gutsy 2-pt. conversion call lifts No. 10 LSU over No. 6 Alabama in OT. No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on a gutsy two-point conversion. LSU gets ready to face Alabama and Nick...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey begins second season at LSU with deep, talented roster at her disposal
Sometimes Kim Mulkey would prefer to tutor her players rather than coach a game, but the good feelings from those moments must come to an end. For instance, on Monday. That’s when the curtain rises on Mulkey’s second season as LSU’s coach with Bellarmine of the ASUN conference coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings finishes off regular season in style with dominating win over North Vermilion
With St. Thomas More's win over Lafayette Christian across town, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels didn't end up with a share of the District 4-4A title. But that didn't deter the Rebels from taking care of business in style with a 49-21 win over North Vermiilion to finish the regular season with an impressive 9-1 record.
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
Comments / 0