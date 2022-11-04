Still confused about the LHSAA’s new select/nonselect football playoff format and what the playoff brackets might look like?. It’s OK … you are not alone. I talk to multiple coaches every week. Nearly all of them are confident they know where their teams will land. In what sounds like a Yogi Berra-ism assessment, I’ll offer this notion: You don’t know, until you know.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO