Zachary, LA

theadvocate.com

Reflecting Zachary sports action on Nov. 3.

"Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered" — a song popularized by the late great Ella Fitzgerald — aptly describes the start of November for those who follow Zachary Sports. There was much to be happy and in awe about, things that were troubling and a Thursday night that was a little befuddling and left me bewildered.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Three LSU players earn Southeastern Conference weekly honors

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Harold Perkins and tight end Mason Taylor earned conference honors for their performance against Alabama. Daniels was named the Southeastern Conference co-offensive player of the week, alongside Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, carrying the ball 18 times for 95 yards while completing 22 of 32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

D'Wanye Winfield breaks a school record and helps lead Lutcher past Ellender

Lutcher High quarterback D’Wanye Winfield broke the school record for career rushing touchdowns Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 55-13 win over A.J. Ellender. With Winfield’s four touchdowns on the night, two on the ground and two through the air, his season total jumped to 48. His two first-half rushing scores brought his career total to 78, topping the school-best mark set by Daniel Taylor in 2012.
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class

Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Robin Fambrough: A bracketology primer to sleep on? Yes, playoff season is almost set

Still confused about the LHSAA’s new select/nonselect football playoff format and what the playoff brackets might look like?. It’s OK … you are not alone. I talk to multiple coaches every week. Nearly all of them are confident they know where their teams will land. In what sounds like a Yogi Berra-ism assessment, I’ll offer this notion: You don’t know, until you know.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

With loss at Florida A&M, Southern misses opportunity to take over division lead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The stage was set for Southern to step back into the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race. The Jaguars simply couldn’t do their part. Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium, turnovers, penalties and an inability to finish drives led to a 30-16 loss to Florida A&M, and once again, Southern is on the outside looking in.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wbrz.com

PHOTOS: Madness in Tiger Stadium after LSU takes down Bama in overtime

There is no place like HOME pic.twitter.com/3EqlgALsYJ. LETS GEAUXXXXXXXXXXXX #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/IEvD4QGbdN. Callin’ Baton Rouge… Down goes Bama. Goalposts to the bayou? #GeauxTigers. — Joe Heyrman (@Joe_Heyrman17) November 6, 2022. A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game

A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey begins second season at LSU with deep, talented roster at her disposal

Sometimes Kim Mulkey would prefer to tutor her players rather than coach a game, but the good feelings from those moments must come to an end. For instance, on Monday. That’s when the curtain rises on Mulkey’s second season as LSU’s coach with Bellarmine of the ASUN conference coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings finishes off regular season in style with dominating win over North Vermilion

With St. Thomas More's win over Lafayette Christian across town, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels didn't end up with a share of the District 4-4A title. But that didn't deter the Rebels from taking care of business in style with a 49-21 win over North Vermiilion to finish the regular season with an impressive 9-1 record.
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

