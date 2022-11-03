Read full article on original website
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
Utah man raises awareness for men's health during 'Movember'
A Utah man is making it his mission to raise awareness and funds for men's health during "Movember."
5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True
People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon
Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
utahbusiness.com
Mountain Point Medical Center just introduced robotics-assisted knee surgery
Lehi, UT – Mountain Point Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, today announced that it has begun using a new surgical system to perform robotics-assisted knee revision surgeries to improve patient outcomes. The new state-of-the-art CORITM Surgical System will allow for increased precision and improved accuracy in knee replacement procedures while also decreasing costs for Steward patients. The procedures will be performed by Dr. Kevin Sagers, an orthopedic surgeon at MPMC, who is among a handful of surgeons in the United States and the only one in Utah to be certified in robotics-assisted knee revision surgeries.
utahstories.com
Are Salt Lake Homeless Resource Centers a Failure for the Neighborhoods that Welcomed Them?
Back in 2016 amidst a surge in crime/lawlessness and homeless, both Salt Lake City and Utah state leaders devised a plan called Operation Rio Grande. State leaders on the “homeless task force” including Representative Greg Huges and then Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox along with former Mayor Jackie Biskupski all decided to close the Road Home, (1,000-bed homeless shelter) and choose potential locations to build four new homeless resource centers.
KSLTV
New Utah storm may produce 1-3 feet of mountain snow; power officials brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm...
KSLTV
Community honors 10-year-old who died by suicide after reports of bullying, racism
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Loved ones and community members remembered a 10-year-old Black Utah student who died a year ago Sunday as her family prepares to sue the school district for her death. Fifth grader Izzy Tichenor died by suicide after her family said she was repeatedly bullied...
Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death
Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.
KSLTV
Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season
SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
Residents of Navajo Nation forced to relocate due to lack of water
A large population that resides in the southeast corner of the Beehive State is dependent on Mother Nature directly — and lately, she isn’t providing enough.
ksl.com
Utahns rally in Provo in support of all immigrants
PROVO — Cold temperatures and rainy skies didn't stop about 100 people from attending a rally in support of immigrants in Provo Saturday. The rally was organized by Stand With All Immigrants Utah, a recently organized group advocating for immigrants in the state. The group focused on the importance of supporting all immigrants, regardless of legal status, country of origin, race or ethnicity.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – November 5th, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt a new pet today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
Family of bullied Utah 10-year-old who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death. Attorneys representing Brittany Tichenor-Cox on Wednesday said they would seek damages for the 2021 death of her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. In a notice of claim, they said the school had violated state and federal...
ksl.com
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
SALT LAKE CITY — If you think it has been snowy and rainy, you are right. A series of storms have been generous to Utah, but what happens in the months to come is a question mark. Last year, for example, storms came on strong in the latter part...
Police searching for 2 Spanish Fork runaways
Law enforcement authorities in Utah County and Spanish Fork are searching for two young teenagers who are believed to have runaway from home.
Utah’s sacks leader is out for the season
Fillinger recorded 18 tackles, and a team-high five sacks this season. The Corner Canyon High product also has two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble
Fleet of Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles arrives in Utah
Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.
