Morning Journal

High school football: Conti, Ellis, Strader and Cirigliano take district offensive player of the year honors

The game of football is always changing. However, the traditional run-first offense continues to be effective with dangerous ball carriers in the backfield. The 2022 football season will be known as the year of the running back in the area, as Olmsted Falls’ Rocco Conti (Division II), Firelands’ Weston Strader (Division III), Elyria Catholic’s Levi Ellis (Division IV) and Columbia’s Marco Cirigliano (Division VI) were awarded Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year in their respective divisions.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
Crews confront Crocus Place blaze

One firefighter was injured as a Crocus Place house went up in flames. Capt. David Polacek, the Barberton Fire Department’s newly promoted fire marshal, said the injury was minor. Polacek said the department got the call at 2:36 p.m. and were on scene within three minutes, finding the house...
