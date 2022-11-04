Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Bay vs. NDCL volleyball: Rockets’ historic season ends in regional final loss to Lions
STOW — For the second time in school history on Nov. 5, the Bay Rockets competed in a regional final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Just like in 2010, the road ended in the Division II Stow Regional final, but at the hands of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in three sets.
Morning Journal
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
Morning Journal
High school football: Conti, Ellis, Strader and Cirigliano take district offensive player of the year honors
The game of football is always changing. However, the traditional run-first offense continues to be effective with dangerous ball carriers in the backfield. The 2022 football season will be known as the year of the running back in the area, as Olmsted Falls’ Rocco Conti (Division II), Firelands’ Weston Strader (Division III), Elyria Catholic’s Levi Ellis (Division IV) and Columbia’s Marco Cirigliano (Division VI) were awarded Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year in their respective divisions.
Morning Journal
Bay girls soccer: Rockets fight through the wind to beat Canfield, 2-0, move on to state semifinal
TWINSBURG — If Bay was going to score in the second half of its Division II, Region 5 regional final Nov. 5 against Canfield, it was going to have to do it through what felt like gale-force winds. They did just that, scoring two goals with less than 20...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
d9and10sports.com
2022 D10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Semifinals; 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 has updated its football brackets to include dates, times, and sites for its Class 1A, 2A, and 3A semifinals, as well as Class 4A and 6A subregional games. Class 1A and 2A will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12. In Class 1A, top-seed Eisenhower...
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
Morning Journal
High school cross country state meet: Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute wins girls Division I title, Westlake’s Sarah Peer takes second
OBETZ — Katie Clute dominated the cross country scene all season long, and the Olmsted Falls senior capped a terrific year with the Division I girls state championship at the state meet at Fortress Obetz. The Oregon commit overcame the windy conditions and raced out to a time of...
Morning Journal
North Royalton at Avon football: Eagles pull away, 35-14, advance to regional semis
It wasn’t the start the No. 1 seeded Avon Eagles were hoping for in their Division II regional quarterfinal against No. 9 North Royalton, but the finish sure was. After trailing, 7-0, midway through the first quarter, the Eagles scored the game’s next 35 points for the 35-14 victory.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
FOX 8 announces 2022 FNTD Player of the Year
Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling is the 2022 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.
Akron Comicon rounds out 10th anniversary with crowds and star-studded lineup
Everyone is a hero at the Akron Comicon and this year this event celebrated its superpower over the years with its 10th anniversary.
CBS News
Norton High School's athletic trainer saves life after football game
Kathryn "Kat" Sevigny saved the life of the official timekeeper, who collapsed from an apparent heart attack. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
Elyria demolition goes wrong, damaging multiple buildings in collapse
A historic downtown Elyria building is being torn down, but during that demolition, things went wrong, damaging buildings nearby.
barbertonherald.com
Crews confront Crocus Place blaze
One firefighter was injured as a Crocus Place house went up in flames. Capt. David Polacek, the Barberton Fire Department’s newly promoted fire marshal, said the injury was minor. Polacek said the department got the call at 2:36 p.m. and were on scene within three minutes, finding the house...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Cleveland Mayor abruptly ends interview when pressed about leaf pickup response
On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb ended an interview with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan when he was pressed about canceling the leaf pickup program and told how it upset residents.
