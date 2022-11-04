Read full article on original website
A&M volleyball returns from Auburn after a 3-1 loss
Texas A&M volleyball faced a 3-1 loss in its final match against Auburn, despite its strong defensive battles and persistent offensive strategies on Sunday, Nov. 6. Following tough losses against Alabama earlier this week and Auburn the day before, the Aggies hoped to return home from Auburn, Ala., with a win under their belt. However, facing off against the 20-5 Tigers — who have only faced one loss at home — they fell short of achieving their goal.
4 takeaways from A&M’s loss to Florida
For five games in a row, Texas A&M football has failed to execute and pull out a win, falling to 3-6 this season and 1-5 in SEC play. The bleeding continues as the Aggies’ season slips away and their postseason chances become less likely with each passing game. With...
A&M loses to Florida 41-24
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against the University of Florida. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available. For the fourth game in a row, Texas A&M football has dropped a game to...
A&M impresses in season dress rehearsal against A&M-Kingsville
What a difference a year makes. In Texas A&M’s exhibition last year against Texas A&M-Kingsville, the matchup was close throughout. A&M escaped that night with a 76-72 victory. This year was a much different story. A&M cruised to a dominant victory against Kingsville to kick off its 2022-23 season.
Beto O’Rourke visits A&M before Election Day
The day before Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee for Texas Beto O’Rourke came to Texas A&M one last time to rally support for his campaign. Students filled the ballroom in the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, on Monday, Nov. 7, to listen to O’Rourke’s second speech of the semester on A&M’s campus — the first one taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Rudder. During the event hosted by Texas Aggies Democrats, O’Rourke criticized current policies and condemned current Gov. Greg Abbott’s decisions regarding gun control, abortion, the LGBTQ+ community, education and more.
Aggies ‘Can’ annual drive
The Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and student-athletes are holding their annual food drive to give back to The 12th Can, A&M’s student-run open pantry and the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Aggies Can is a canned food drive event run by the Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, or SAAC,...
College Station cost of living higher than ever
Monthly costs in College Station are up 200% over the last year according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee. Inflation in Texas is at an all-time high. In August of 2021, the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee estimated that the monthly living cost for a person in Texas was around $250 per month, while in 2022, monthly living expenses are estimated at about $750 per month. Texas A&M students are dealing with these rising prices in every aspect: Rent, groceries and gas are now more expensive than ever before. According to Stanford University scholars, inflation is the result of the Federal Reserve Board setting interest rates too low or the growth of money supply growing too quickly. Upperclassmen have been able to compare the cost of living during their early years at A&M, to the current reality of living in a college town.
Midnight Yell canceled due to inclement weather
Friday night’s Midnight Yell, ahead of Texas A&M’s game against the Florida Gators, was canceled via Twitter announcement by university officials due to harsh weather conditions in Brazos County. According to Texas A&M, severe weather is defined as any aspect of the weather which can pose a threat...
