Elon Musk To Lay Off 50% Of Twitter Workforce On Friday
Thousands of Twitter employees might be spending their last day on the job.
- Elon Musk is reportedly planning to cut Twitter's workforce in half, laying off roughly 3,700 employees.
- The layoffs will be announced Friday and workers will be given 60 days severance pay, according to a report in Bloomberg.
- Musk has already cleared out the company's top executives and board of directors, and made several changes to the platform.
