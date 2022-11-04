ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk To Lay Off 50% Of Twitter Workforce On Friday

By Conway Crew
 3 days ago
Thousands of Twitter employees might be spending their last day on the job.

  • Elon Musk is reportedly planning to cut Twitter's workforce in half, laying off roughly 3,700 employees.
  • The layoffs will be announced Friday and workers will be given 60 days severance pay, according to a report in Bloomberg.
  • Musk has already cleared out the company's top executives and board of directors, and made several changes to the platform.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

