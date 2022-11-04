Read full article on original website
Kathy Griffin uses her dead mom’s account to avoid suspension, and other shenanigans from Elon Musk’s Twitter
It sure seems like Elon Musk just spent $44 billion to get bullied and generally come off like a buffoon on the World Wide Web. Twitter’s main event of the weekend was continued backlash over Musk’s decision to begin charging for verification (i.e. blue checks) on the site. Musk faced a bevy of impersonators on Saturday and Sunday, prompting the self-professed “free speech absolutist” to apparently rethink his declaration that “comedy is now legal on Twitter.”
People Are Praising Cecily Strong’s “SNL” Performance This Week Calling Out Anti-Abortion Laws And Urging Viewers To Vote
"You shouldn't have to pull the convoy across state lines to find a doctor who can provide healthcare for your anatomy without having to call your lawyer first."
Jeremy Strong was almost a pre-serum Chris Evans in Captain America
Before he was the perpetually sad-eyed Kendall Roy in the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession, Jeremy Strong was nearly our Steve Rogers... in all things but face. A weird entry in the MCU’s long list of casting “what if’s,” Strong revealed that he almost took on the role of Chris Evans’ pre-Super Soldier Serum body in the 2011 superhero origin story Captain America: The First Avenger. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Armageddon Time actor divulged that when he was “broke” and “needed the money,” he had auditioned to play a less bulked-up version of the hero, with Evan’s face CGI-ed over his own.
Rihanna lets fans know that the "Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing"
When it was announced that Barbados singer and Savage X Fenty founder Rihanna was headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the online stratosphere exploded with theories that the wait for a follow-up to her 2016 album Anti was coming to an end. Well, the ever-elusive chanteuse isn’t completely ready to confirm or deny whether that new music is coming before the NFL season is over.
Gears Of War
Back in the day, action movies were built on square-jawed assholes with bulging muscles and comically large machine guns, representing the finest cuts of beef that America (or, you know, Austria) had to offer. Then John Wick happened, and it became cool to have action stars who were lean and vicious instead of loud and mindless. But no more, says Netflix! We want big goons blowing shit up and screaming while they charge at a monster with a chainsaw strapped to their gun! We want Gears Of War!
The Crown season five controversies explained
As we approach the premiere of the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, the conversation over the show’s interpretation of real-world events is heating up. Controversy is nothing new for The Crown; its warts-and-all depiction of the inner lives of the British royal family has been a source of irritation for Buckingham Palace and its supporters since the show first premiered. Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan has always asserted that The Crown is a fictional drama and not intended to be taken as unbiased truth. Netflix even added a disclaimer stating as much before the season five trailer on YouTube: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
These are some absolutely incredible shots.
"Weird Al" Yankovic's most essential songs: 25 stinging satires that still endure
“Weird Al” Yankovic is having one of his periodic moments. Having just wrapped up his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour—concerts where he shone a spotlight on his often under-appreciated original songs—he now sees the release Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe as the pop parodist. Fittingly, Weird uses the past as merely a suggestion, serving more as a parody of biopic conventions than a history of the musician who is by every measure the most successful musical comedian in recorded history.
