Bexar County, TX

Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Two people are dead after driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with train

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a fatal train crash on the South side. The incident happened on the 13500 block of IH 37 S at around 11:20 p.m. Police say that they received a call that a black Land Rover was traveling Northbound driving all over the road causing vehicles to go onto the shoulders. Moments later, a second call was made to report a crash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Firefighters battled heavy fire at Westside apartment unit

SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews were able to battle the flames of a West side apartment unit. The incident happened at the intersection of N San Jacinto and Perez Street. Upon arrival, they found flames shooting from the front of the building. The Battalion Chief on the scene said that they were able to get all residents out of the 4-unit complex.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose

A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Polling places deemed 'safe' despite disturbances

SAN ANTONIO - A day before election day, reports of disturbances at polling places all over Bexar County over the past two weeks of early voting are surfacing. Bexar County deputies have been called 16 times to more than 10 locations throughout the county because of suspicious activity or verbal altercations.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in immediate danger. Joanna Luna is around 5 foot 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney

SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD. What to know about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Officials prepare for Election Day across town

SAN ANTONIO – Over at the election’s office Saturday morning, deputy registrars and personnel picked up equipment needed for voting centers. An election official said voters have more options up-coming on Tuesday. "Voting centers on election day, people can vote anywhere. They don’t have to vote in their...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA wins in double-overtime on the road against UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB 44-38 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

