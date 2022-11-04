Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
news4sanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fatally shot from vehicle with 4 children inside as he was arriving at church
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot from his vehicle with four children inside as he was arriving at church. The incident happened at the 1300 block of WW. White Road at around 10:23 a.m. Police say that the man among one other adult and four children arrived...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people are dead after driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with train
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a fatal train crash on the South side. The incident happened on the 13500 block of IH 37 S at around 11:20 p.m. Police say that they received a call that a black Land Rover was traveling Northbound driving all over the road causing vehicles to go onto the shoulders. Moments later, a second call was made to report a crash.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters battled heavy fire at Westside apartment unit
SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews were able to battle the flames of a West side apartment unit. The incident happened at the intersection of N San Jacinto and Perez Street. Upon arrival, they found flames shooting from the front of the building. The Battalion Chief on the scene said that they were able to get all residents out of the 4-unit complex.
news4sanantonio.com
Man found in front yard of home with gunshot wound in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported in critical condition after he was found in the front yard of his home with a gunshot wound in the face. Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Monterey Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that the man left his...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose
A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
news4sanantonio.com
Polling places deemed 'safe' despite disturbances
SAN ANTONIO - A day before election day, reports of disturbances at polling places all over Bexar County over the past two weeks of early voting are surfacing. Bexar County deputies have been called 16 times to more than 10 locations throughout the county because of suspicious activity or verbal altercations.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in immediate danger. Joanna Luna is around 5 foot 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides.
news4sanantonio.com
Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD. What to know about...
news4sanantonio.com
Abundant advice available for small business owners starting, growing their companies
SAN ANTONIO - If you're thinking of starting a small business or trying to grow an existing company, there are lots of options for help in Bexar County, which about 70 Southside entrepreneurs learned today at a popup event at Jefferson Bank. "I want to learn how to scale, how...
news4sanantonio.com
Officials prepare for Election Day across town
SAN ANTONIO – Over at the election’s office Saturday morning, deputy registrars and personnel picked up equipment needed for voting centers. An election official said voters have more options up-coming on Tuesday. "Voting centers on election day, people can vote anywhere. They don’t have to vote in their...
news4sanantonio.com
Southside football players' San Antonio All-Star Game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Southside high schools Gary Hernandez and Jacob Montoya as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th. For more information visit https://sanantoniosports.org/
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports All-Star Game jersey presentation New Braunfels Canyon players
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to New Braunfels Canyon high schools Xayvion Noland and Daniel Perez as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA wins in double-overtime on the road against UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB 44-38 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth...
Comments / 0