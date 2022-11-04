Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
news4sanantonio.com
Polling places deemed 'safe' despite disturbances
SAN ANTONIO - A day before election day, reports of disturbances at polling places all over Bexar County over the past two weeks of early voting are surfacing. Bexar County deputies have been called 16 times to more than 10 locations throughout the county because of suspicious activity or verbal altercations.
news4sanantonio.com
Officials prepare for Election Day across town
SAN ANTONIO – Over at the election’s office Saturday morning, deputy registrars and personnel picked up equipment needed for voting centers. An election official said voters have more options up-coming on Tuesday. "Voting centers on election day, people can vote anywhere. They don’t have to vote in their...
news4sanantonio.com
Block Walk to Get Out the Vote for critical Democratic races
SAN ANTONIO - Election Day is a couple of days away, and some state and local democrats held a huge Get Out the Vote Block Walk on the Southside. They were joined by Beto O’Rouke and Greg Casar who is the democratic nominee for Texas' Congressional District 35. The...
news4sanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
news4sanantonio.com
Abundant advice available for small business owners starting, growing their companies
SAN ANTONIO - If you're thinking of starting a small business or trying to grow an existing company, there are lots of options for help in Bexar County, which about 70 Southside entrepreneurs learned today at a popup event at Jefferson Bank. "I want to learn how to scale, how...
news4sanantonio.com
The Diwali SA Festival of Lights, featuring culture, tastes, arts, and music of India
SAN ANTONIO - The fourteenth anniversary of the Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights was celebrated. As you can see, it was a great turnout at HemisFair park. The Diwali Festival of Lights celebrates Indian culture and traditions. The free event is the largest city-sponsored event in the country.
news4sanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife
DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
news4sanantonio.com
Man found in front yard of home with gunshot wound in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported in critical condition after he was found in the front yard of his home with a gunshot wound in the face. Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Monterey Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that the man left his...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
news4sanantonio.com
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose
A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
news4sanantonio.com
Man fatally shot from vehicle with 4 children inside as he was arriving at church
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot from his vehicle with four children inside as he was arriving at church. The incident happened at the 1300 block of WW. White Road at around 10:23 a.m. Police say that the man among one other adult and four children arrived...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men shot after trying to break up girl fight at Eastside bar
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot after attempting to break up a girl fight at an Eastside bar. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a shooting in progress at 1:37 a.m. According to officials, a group of...
news4sanantonio.com
Southside football players' San Antonio All-Star Game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Southside high schools Gary Hernandez and Jacob Montoya as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th. For more information visit https://sanantoniosports.org/
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in immediate danger. Joanna Luna is around 5 foot 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters battled heavy fire at Westside apartment unit
SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews were able to battle the flames of a West side apartment unit. The incident happened at the intersection of N San Jacinto and Perez Street. Upon arrival, they found flames shooting from the front of the building. The Battalion Chief on the scene said that they were able to get all residents out of the 4-unit complex.
