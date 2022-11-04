Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
PROFILE: Virginia Dominguez ’73 GRD ’79, an anthropologist looking to the future
Virginia R. Dominguez ’73 GRD ‘79, a leading anthropological scholar and professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, logged onto her Zoom interview flaunting a close-up picture of a cactus as her background. “If you don’t like it, I’ll change it!” she exclaimed before switching to a...
Yale Daily News
Yale Center for British Art hosts Steve McQueen symposium
Artists, curators and scholars came together last week to celebrate the works of renowned British filmmaker Steve McQueen. McQueen became the first Black filmmaker to win the Academy Award for Best Picture for his 2014 work “12 Years a Slave,” based on the autobiography of Soloman Northup, a free Black man living in the northern United States, who was captured and sold into slavery. The two-day symposium, hosted by the Yale Center for British Art on Oct. 28 and 29, featured a number of McQueen’s students and colleagues.
