4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Amanita Cafe: A Chestnut Hill Gathering Spot Featuring Farm-to-Table EatsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
WGAL
Mastriano rallies in Harrisburg
Just days before the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano came to Dauphin County with the hopes of trying to energize his supporters in his bid to take the governor's office back from Democrats. Mastriano took the stage in front of a friendly crowd and connected Democratic Party rival Josh...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
PBS New Hour’s Anchor Judy Woodruff Visits Chester County to Examine Closely Watched Pennsylvania Senate Race
A few days ahead of the hugely consequential midterm election, the closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race appears to be neck-and-neck, write Judy Woodruff, Frank Carlson, and Ian Couzens for PBS News Hour. Both candidates, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, are focusing their push on...
Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
abc27.com
Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
Lancaster Farming
Gettysburg Farms Bore Brunt of Civil War Battle
CORNWALL, Pa. — Oftentimes, Civil War presentations focus on the Union and Confederate soldiers. While the Civil War battles were brutal military encounters that cost an estimated 750,000 lives, what’s seldom mentioned is how many of these battlegrounds were farmers’ fields. In Pennsylvania, Gettysburg’s battlefields — with names like “The Peach Orchard” and “The Wheatfield” — bear sad testimony to the war’s agricultural connections.
lebtown.com
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg area
The top five highest paying jobs and six of the top seven in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area are all medically related, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help us determine what the highest-paying occupations in the area, we used the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
Members of Duncannon sportsmen’s group strive to preserve outdoor opportunities
Duncannon Sportsmen’s Association celebrated its 75th anniversary on July 15. More than 180 came out for the celebration and a catered picnic in Wheatfield Twp.’s Wagner Park. The event was intended to “give back to some of those members who have supported us over the years,” according to a statement from the association’s president of 50 years, Carl Fox.
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
Hanover, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover around noon, after school officials reported nearly a dozen people inside one of three buildings there were ailing. The building, which houses seventh through twelfth grade students, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” but normal operations continued at the other buildings, where younger students are taught. Authorities did not disclose details on the symptoms the ill people were dealing with, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had suffered serious injuries. The charter school has 1,825 students who come from 16 school districts in the area.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg
The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: November 4, 2022
Bilingual Receptionist (Lebanon Transit) Full/Part Time Fixed Route Drivers (Lebanon Transit) Full/Part Time Shared Route Drivers (Lebanon Transit) Vehicle Mechanic (Lebanon Transit) Bus Detailer (Lebanon Transit) Building and Grounds Maintenance Person Lebanon Transit) Bilingual Receptionist. Provide customer service, complete administrative duties, and assist in proper translation between English and Spanish...
nddist.com
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
YORK, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a leading distributor of machine automation, fluid power and machine safety products, opened a new hydraulic and lubrication facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in York on Nov. 1. The expansive, 50,000-square-foot building will increase custom lubrication systems, power units, hose assembly and maintenance...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Pennsylvania is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com
PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December
>PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December. (Lancaster County, PA) - Electricity provider P-P-L says it's increasing rates for customers in Lancaster County next month. Starting December 1st, 227-thousand customers will see hikes of about 18 percent. That amounts to about 22-dollars more per month for the average customer. Met-Ed, the county's secondary provider is also increasing rates -- by almost ten percent.
