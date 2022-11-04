ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Kayza Massey 11/7/22

West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey details the team effort that went into building another top-flight Mountaineer defense. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Searching For a Spark

AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia women complete run to Big 12 tourney title, punch NCAA ticket

West Virginia’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title in women’s soccer may have been its most significant. The Mountaineers entered the tournament clearly on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble but left it with an automatic bid, defeating TCU, 1-0, in the Big 12 title game on a ridiculous overtime goal from Jordan Brewster on Sunday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia pulls away season opening victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer men's basketball team opened its season with a 76-58 victory over Mount St. Mary's Monday night at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia was led in scoring by Emmitt Matthews, who had 15 points. Returning from a preseason injury, Tre Mitchell finished with 13.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Heat Take LC Senior League Basketball Tournament Championship

The Lewis County Senior League tournament found the Heat, Wildcats, Bucks, and Raptors facing off in a double elimination competition. In the first round of the tournament, game 1 featured the 1st seeded Heat vs the 4th seeded Raptors with the Heat pulling off a big win. In game 2 of the first round, the 2nd seeded Wildcats played the 3rd seeded Bucks with the Bucks upsetting the Wildcats and capturing the win.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Flower, Sparks named Big 10 players of year; state coaches release honorees

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower and Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks have experienced a lot of individual, and team, successes. Flower, a senior, was part of four regional titles and two state crowns with the Polar Bears, while Braylyn Sparks, a junior, is 3-for-3 in state bids with the Colts and has played for the last two A/AA championships.
FAIRMONT, WV
Ricky Sisler

FRIENDSVILLE — Ricky Allen Sisler, 52, of Friendsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a sudden illness. Born March 9, 1970, in Oakland, he was the son of Elaine Marie (Frantz) Sisler and the late Marlin Foster “Sox” Sisler.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
Linda Lee Harding

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Linda Lee Harding on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Linda is survived by family: James Edward Harding, children Evan and Rebekah Harding, Troy and Leigh Hartung (Harding); and grandchildren, Grant and Olivia Hartung.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Janet Larry Sabatelli

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry).
CLARKSBURG, WV
Ervin Rex Carder

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ervin Rex Carder, 99, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Salem on May 3, 1923 a son of the late Hobert “Doc” and Madge Naoma Shaffer Carder.
CLARKSBURG, WV
'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Norma Sisler

FRIENDSVILLE — Norma Eloise Sisler, 77, of Friendsville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Nov. 7, 1944, in Friendsville, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Norma (Davis) Savage.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD

