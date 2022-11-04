Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Kayza Massey 11/7/22
West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey details the team effort that went into building another top-flight Mountaineer defense.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer men's basketball team opened its season with a 76-58 vic…
Searching For a Spark
AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
West Virginia women complete run to Big 12 tourney title, punch NCAA ticket
West Virginia’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title in women’s soccer may have been its most significant. The Mountaineers entered the tournament clearly on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble but left it with an automatic bid, defeating TCU, 1-0, in the Big 12 title game on a ridiculous overtime goal from Jordan Brewster on Sunday.
West Virginia pulls away season opening victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer men's basketball team opened its season with a 76-58 victory over Mount St. Mary's Monday night at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia was led in scoring by Emmitt Matthews, who had 15 points. Returning from a preseason injury, Tre Mitchell finished with 13.
Heat Take LC Senior League Basketball Tournament Championship
The Lewis County Senior League tournament found the Heat, Wildcats, Bucks, and Raptors facing off in a double elimination competition. In the first round of the tournament, game 1 featured the 1st seeded Heat vs the 4th seeded Raptors with the Heat pulling off a big win. In game 2 of the first round, the 2nd seeded Wildcats played the 3rd seeded Bucks with the Bucks upsetting the Wildcats and capturing the win.
West Virginia women claim Big 12 title, will play Virginia Tech in NCAAs
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team claimed its fifth Big 12 Tournament title with a 1-0, double-overtime win over No. 2-seed TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Finals at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.
Flower, Sparks named Big 10 players of year; state coaches release honorees
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower and Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks have experienced a lot of individual, and team, successes. Flower, a senior, was part of four regional titles and two state crowns with the Polar Bears, while Braylyn Sparks, a junior, is 3-for-3 in state bids with the Colts and has played for the last two A/AA championships.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game.
A bit of consoling was in order for Keyser after the loss of a point against Oak Glen.
NEW MANCHESTER, W.Va. (WV News) – Losing to Frankfort in the sectional finals meant Keyser t…
Ricky Sisler
FRIENDSVILLE — Ricky Allen Sisler, 52, of Friendsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a sudden illness. Born March 9, 1970, in Oakland, he was the son of Elaine Marie (Frantz) Sisler and the late Marlin Foster “Sox” Sisler.
Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, former Clarksburg, West Virginia, mayor, passes away at 78
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, 78, of Morgantown, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 4, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late William Claire and Ethel B. Coughanor Heflin. Margaret was...
Linda Lee Harding
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Linda Lee Harding on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Linda is survived by family: James Edward Harding, children Evan and Rebekah Harding, Troy and Leigh Hartung (Harding); and grandchildren, Grant and Olivia Hartung.
Janet Larry Sabatelli
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry).
Ervin Rex Carder
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ervin Rex Carder, 99, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Salem on May 3, 1923 a son of the late Hobert “Doc” and Madge Naoma Shaffer Carder.
Samantha Ann Rhoades
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Samantha Ann Rhoades, 56 of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Satu…
Monongalia County (West Virginia) Board of Education gets technology update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Office of Technology at Monongalia County Schools is involved in so much more than just making sure each student has a functioning Chromebook. Director of Technology Chris Urban presented Monongalia County Board of Education board members an overview of what her department does...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools continuing real-world job experience opportunities
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 20 students between Liberty High School and Lincoln High School learned about Harrison County Schools' completer program — W.O.R.K. — recently. United High School Job coaches Jan Snell and Matthew McCullough presented information about the Work Opportunities Resources Knowledge program.
'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
Norma Sisler
FRIENDSVILLE — Norma Eloise Sisler, 77, of Friendsville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Nov. 7, 1944, in Friendsville, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Norma (Davis) Savage.
