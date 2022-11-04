BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — When Bridgeport senior Lexi Wilkinson was considering her options to compete in college acrobatics and tumbling, one place stood out. “I went on a visit to Fairmont and I also went visited other schools,” Wilkinson said. “Fairmont felt more like home. When I went on the campus tour and I went to practice, it just felt like the right place to be. It was pretty easy.”

