CoinTelegraph
Meta reportedly plans 'large-scale layoffs,' but what of its metaverse division?
Social media and tech giant Meta is reportedly gearing up for “large-scale layoffs” this week amid rising costs and a recent collapse of its share price. According to Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Nov. 6 citing people familiar with the matter, the planned layoffs could impact thousands of employees in a broad range of divisions across Meta’s 87,000-strong workforce.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto notches a win among professional accountants
In his regular column, J.W. Verret, a law professor, attorney, CPA, and head of the Crypto Freedom Lab covers law and regulation of cryptocurrency with a focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and financial privacy. Institutional adoption is an exciting yet frustrating topic in crypto. The true modern-day crypto inheritors of...
CoinTelegraph
Why banking uses at least 56x more energy than Bitcoin
The next time Bitcoin (BTC) comes under fire for energy consumption, remember this statistic: the banking industry uses at least 56 times more energy. That's according to cryptographer and founder of Valuechain, Michel Khazzaka:. “I’m not saying it uses less or the same, just know it uses 56 times more...
CoinTelegraph
The market is hot, but Solana is not — Data explains why SOL price is lagging
Solana (SOL) has been in a steady downtrend for the past 3 months, but some traders believe that it may have bottomed at $26.80 on Oct. 21. Lately, there's been a lot of speculation on the causes for the underperformance and some analysts are pointing to competition from Aptos Network.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner Iris Energy faces $103M default claim from creditors
According to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy says it has received a default notice from mining rig manufacturer Bitmain Technologies. The notice alleged that Iris Energy failed to "engage in good faith restructuring discussions" for certain principal payments...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin heads to US midterms as research says dollar ‘closing in’ on a market top
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed lower at the Nov. 7 Wall Street open as the day before the United States midterm elections opened to flat equities performance. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD nearing $20,600 at the time of writing — a three-day low. Volatility was expected around...
CoinTelegraph
Funding rates hit 6-month high before CPI — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of November battling some familiar FUD — how will BTC price action react?. The largest cryptocurrency managed a weekly close just below $21,000 on Nov. 6 — an impressive multi-week high — but remains fixed in a sticky trading range. Despite...
CoinTelegraph
WDMS Global 2022 Will be Hosted in Cancun, Attracting Industry Experts and Leaders Worldwide
From November 8 to 10, 2022, BITMAIN, the world's leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers through its brand ANTMINER, is hosting the World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS Global 2022) in Cancun, Mexico. Focusing on PoW Power and Mining Impetus, WDMS Global 2022 will explore new trends in industry development. As a highly recognized summit in the industry, WDMS has attracted a great number of blockchain industry experts, leading companies, well-known organizations, and opinion leaders.
CoinTelegraph
AAA gaming companies will look like peanuts as GameFi evolves: Skale CEO
GameFi's constantly evolving model could make "today's AAA game companies look like peanuts", said Jack O’Holleran, CEO of Skale a multichain Ethereum native network that powers Web3 games. In fact, blockchain-based games and metaverse projects are showing resilience amid a winter that has dragged down many players in the crypto industry, with $1.3 billion raised in the last quarter, as reported by DappRadar.
CoinTelegraph
Solana erases its ‘Google rally’ gains but a 50% SOL price recovery is still in play
A recent price rally in the Solana (SOL) market ran out of steam midway as traders’ attention shifted to crypto-focused hedge fund Alameda Research’s insolvency rumors. On Nov. 7, SOL’s price plunged nearly 6% to about $30.50. The intraday selloff came as a part of a broader pullback trend that started on Nov. 5 when SOL peaked at around $38.75. Between then and now, the Solana token is down over 20%.
CoinTelegraph
XT.com lists BIGP in its Main Zone
Singapore, Nov. 7, 2022 - XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone, and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from Nov. 8, 2022, at 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP...
CoinTelegraph
Musk continues Twitter overhaul, Instagram to host NFT tools and JPMorgan makes public blockchain trade: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. JPMorgan executes first...
CoinTelegraph
GALA token exploit ‘not a white hat act:’ Huobi Global
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with pNetwork’s official response to Huobi. Days after GameFi project Gala Games and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol pNetwork assured its community that everything was fine, crypto exchange Huobi Global came out with its version of the story, accusing pNetwork of earning a $4.5 million profit from the recent pGALA crash.
CoinTelegraph
WadzPay Token is listed on XT.com, the world’s first social-infused exchange
WadzPay Token (WTK) has been listed on XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform. Users can trade WTK on XT.com starting Oct. 31, 2022. XT.com also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make WTK more accessible to users worldwide. WTK will also have a vital role in...
CoinTelegraph
Founders should consider VC firms their allies as they build in the bear market
This year’s bear market trajectory should be looked upon as a favorable opportunity for Web3 founders to raise capital and build cutting-edge products. Some of the most robust businesses today were built during market downturns, and founders now have a real opportunity to ensure they’re building products and services that meet genuine, real-world needs and look beyond oversized checks to find the most suitable business partnership.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin could become the foundation of DeFi with more single-sided liquidity pools
For many years, Ethereum reigned supreme over the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, with the blockchain serving as the destination of choice for many of the most innovative projects serving up their take on decentralized finance. More recently, however, DeFi projects have started to crop up across multiple ecosystems, challenging Ethereum’s hegemony. And, as we look to a future in which the technical problem of interoperability is solved, one unlikely contender for the role of DeFi power player emerges — Bitcoin (BTC).
CoinTelegraph
NFT pricing strategy: How to price your NFTs?
Early in 2021, markets for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) started to gain some notoriety, and by the end of March 2021, this new market for digital assets had a total lifetime traded volume of about $550 million. Any digital asset can be an NFT including collectibles, artwork, video game characters, virtual world objects and digitized sports.
CoinTelegraph
Solana unveils Google partnership, smartphones, Web3 store at Breakpoint
During the ecosystem’s annual gathering at Breakpoint 2022 in Libson, Solana made a series of launch announcements as it prepares to go mainstream. Cointelegraph’s ground team — present during the conference — shared insights into Solana’s roadmap, which includes the launching of smartphones, decentralized application (DApp) stores and a partnership with Google Cloud, among others.
Fortune
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
In the third quarter of 2022, falling home prices erased a record $1.3 trillion in home equity. It isn't over yet.
CoinTelegraph
Judge rules LBRY video platform’s token is a security in case brought by the US SEC
A United States District Court ruled in favor of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nov. 7 in its case against blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network LBRY. The court granted the SEC’s request for a summary judgment filed May 5. The SEC sued developer LBRY, Inc. in March 2021 — after the agency had brought similar charges against Ripple — claiming that its LBRY Credit token (LBC) was sold as a security under the 1933 Securities Act.
