KTRE
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said Monday that Smith County is heading into Election Day with lower early voting turnout numbers compared to the last midterm election in 2018. “If my math is correct, we’re roughly 6% behind the 2018 gubernatorial election,” Allcon said. “If...
KTRE
East Texas students, party leaders discuss college vote ahead of Election Day
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emma Babb’s fascination with politics started when she was a high school student. “I got involved when I was in high school and started attending my high school young Republicans at Grace Community,” Babb said. “Got involved there and kind of started paying attention to politics.”
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
KTRE
Mount Vernon hosts Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round. The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. Mount Vernon enters the...
