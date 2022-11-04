NC State women’s basketball blasts UNC-Pembroke in exhibition

Read full article on original website
Related
Technician Online
Wolfpack women’s basketball erases Bobcats to win first game of the season
The NC State women’s basketball team took an early lead and never looked back in its season opener against Quinnipiac. The Wolfpack (1-0) played hard through all four quarters to topple the Bobcats (0-1) 82-45. “I like the way we came out and took control early,” said head coach...
Technician Online
Wolfpack defense halts Wake Forest’s high-flying offense
Facing a formidable opponent in Wake Forest — led by Sam Hartman, one of the ACC’s premier quarterbacks — the Wolfpack defense arguably played one of its best games of the year. NC State held the Demon Deacons to just 21 points, tied for Wake Forest’s season low. The key was shutting down Wake Forest’s running game and placing all the pressure on Hartman to win.
Technician Online
NC State Swim & Dive Beats University of Kentucky
On Oct. 21, the NC State Swim & Dive team beat the University of Kentucky, with the women's team earning a score of 172-126 and the men’s earning 188-105. Video by Ankith Krishna. Website: http://www.technicianonline.com/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/NCSUTechnician. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
Comments / 0