‘Andor’ Season 2 Sets Filming Start Date, Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals
Andor, the Star Wars prequel starring Diego Luna, has already set the start of filming for its second season and creator Tony Gilroy has revealed the date. Earlier this year, Gilroy confirmed that the second season of Andor would start shooting in November. Eager fans had been anxious to find out when that would be and Gilroy recently told Collider in an interview that the Disney+ series would start shooting “the Monday before Thanksgiving,” which is November 21. The show was planned out as a two-season adventure with the second season leading up to the events in Rogue One: A Star Wars...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 BTS images released as James Cameron reveals his backup plan if ‘Avatar 2’ tanks
In an era where cinematic ventures must rely on streaming numbers to justify their continued existence, James Cameron is braving the waters of a faltering industry centered around content to release the long-anticipated sequel to his Avatar, which, even now, remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. The fact that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Netflix teases huge plans for this Stranger Things Day as ‘Andor’ EP announces the date season 2 starts filming
In a development that no one could see coming, HBO has canceled Westworld a mere season before the show was supposed to reach its explosive final chapter. As sci-fi fans brace for this devastating blow to one of the most prized television shows in recent memory, Netflix is doubling down on its commitment to the Stranger Things franchise by holding a sizeable festival on Sunday.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn was fired by Marvel for offensive tweets. Now DC has put him in charge of its superhero movies
DC has been crying out for its own version of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, and now it has one: a Feige protégé.
Morgan Freeman in Advanced Talks to Star in ‘Lucy’ Spinoff Series With EuropaCorp, Village Roadshow Producing (EXCLUSIVE)
EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow have partnered up to develop and produce a spinoff series based on “Lucy,” the hit action movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to star in the series, the plot details of which are being kept under wraps. The movie, which...
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reveals When Filming Starts
Deadpool is finally returning to the big screen. After Disney acquired Fox and announced plans to fold the X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans wondered what would happen to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise. The live-action iteration of Deadpool is adored by fans, but doesn't exactly fit into the MCU's family friendly box. Fortunately, Marvel Studios is moving full-steam ahead on Deadpool 3, which will be directed by Free Guy's Shawn Levy and feature the on-screen return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series Sets Main Cast, Including Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones
Guy Ritchie’s series followup to “The Gentlemen” at Netflix has set its main cast. Joining previously announced series lead Theo James in the series will be: Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl,” “The Pale Horse”), Daniel Ings (“I Hate Suzie”), Joely Richardson (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian”), Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch”). The role will see Jones and Ritchie reunite for the first time since “Snatch,” which debuted in 2000. Per Netflix, the series is set in the same world as “The Gentlemen” film, but will feature an entirely new...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Collider
Ryan Reynolds on Getting Hugh Jackman Back For 'Deadpool 3' [Exclusive]
Deadpool 3 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning to reprise his role as Wolverine in the new movie. The next in the Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero series will mark the first time that Jackman steps back into his iconic role since he retired from the character after 2017's acclaimed film Logan directed by James Mangold. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with Reynolds for his upcoming Apple TV+ Christmas musical, Spirited, and he discussed the process that went into getting Jackman to return to his beloved role, saying that the prospect of getting to see Logan and Wade in a film together is "beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have."
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ reveals 'Sharper' thriller to get limited theatrical run
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that its forthcoming movie "Sharper" is to get a simultaneous release onApple TV+ and in selected theaters on February 17, 2023. "Sharper," starring Julianne Moore and John Lithgow, "unfolds within the...
digitalspy.com
Knives Out sequel Glass Onion's new trailer arrives ahead of cinema release
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to cinemas later this month, and we've now got a new trailer to mark the upcoming release. The Knives Out sequel is getting a historic one-week run in cinemas from November 23, marking the first-ever Netflix movie to be shown in all three of the major US theatrical chains (AMC, Regal and Cinemark).
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Joins ‘Till’ in Top 10 Titles, but Specialized Is a Struggle
This weekend may mark the high mark for specialized films for the rest of the year. The last few weeks have seen some titles with the highest potential open, with variable success at best. There are some positive, if muted, signs of interest — but not enough to forestall significant losses when theaters turn over their screens en masse to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney). The successes include “Till” (United Artists), which has grossed up to $6.5 million total in its fourth weekend, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which has grossed $3 million so far. Together, they are generating close...
Ruby Rose Joins Eva Green in Millennium Action Thriller ‘Dirty Angels’ (Exclusive)
Ruby Rose is set to star opposite Eva Green in Dirty Angels, Millennium Media’s action-thriller being directed by Martin Campbell, the helmer behind James Bond movies Casino Royale and GoldenEye. Written by Alissa Silverman, the fictional story is set against the backdrop of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and follows a group of female soldiers providing medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwoman' Canceled After Three Seasons on The CWLiam Neeson in 'Memory': Film Review'Batwoman' Actor Nick Creegan Reflects on "Therapeutic" Blast of...
Game Of Thrones star James Cosmo launches new Scottish film location guide
Braveheart star James Cosmo has spoken of the “magical quality” of films shot in his homeland as Scotland’s tourist board launches its new guide to big screen locations. The actor, who has also starred in Trainspotting and Game Of Thrones, has penned the foreword to VisitScotland’s revamped guidebook Set In Scotland.
fanthatracks.com
Giancarlo Esposito and Ke Huy Quan join the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State
From the Russo Brothers, the directors of Avengers End Game, the cast of Netflix film The Electric State is swelled by the addition of the villainous star of The Mandalorian Giancarlo Esposito and the resurgent star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Short Round himself Ke Huy Quan. Directors Joe...
Lupita Nyong’o Joins ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
Lupita Nyong’o has reportedly secured a role in the upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff tentatively titled Day One. Details regarding her exact role and the film’s plot remain under wraps for the time being. However, the film is still on pace for a 2024 release with Nyong’o leading the way.
