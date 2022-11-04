Deadpool 3 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning to reprise his role as Wolverine in the new movie. The next in the Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero series will mark the first time that Jackman steps back into his iconic role since he retired from the character after 2017's acclaimed film Logan directed by James Mangold. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with Reynolds for his upcoming Apple TV+ Christmas musical, Spirited, and he discussed the process that went into getting Jackman to return to his beloved role, saying that the prospect of getting to see Logan and Wade in a film together is "beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have."

6 HOURS AGO