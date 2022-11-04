Lansing Catholic volleyball continues district title streak with sweep

LANSING − Cady Kooney has been part of district championships in the past.

But even if the big-game feeling wasn't new, the senior still admitted to feeling the nerves Thursday evening as the Lansing Catholic volleyball team tried to add to its district title streak.

Those nerves translated into a little bit of a slow start for the Division 2 No. 9-ranked Cougars. Lansing Catholic eventually got things going while sweeping Williamston in three sets in the district final on its home court.

"It was amazing," Kooney said. "(My team) has worked so hard this whole entire year and I'm so proud of them."

The Cougars won by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-16 while improving to 43-3-6 and capturing their third consecutive Division 2 district crown.

"It's special because Williamston is always one of those teams that gives us fits," third-year Lansing Cathoic coach Kevin McMillan said. "They are very athletic and very well coached. The kids know each other so we're a good rival with each other. It's always hard to beat a team like that.

"(Williamston) did great. Kudos to them. We just came out and we stayed to it the whole entire time, which I was very happy with."

Kooney, a third-year varsity player, is part of a veteran core that has led the way as the Cougars have added to what's been a strong three-year run under, including three CAAC White titles, under McMillan.

Lansing Catholic has compiled a 108-9-7 mark since the start of the 2020 season and is driven to add to that win total when it faces either Adrian or Tecumseh at next week's regional at Williamston.

"I think that we're super focused and really prepared (entering regionals)," Kooney said. "We're ready to go as far as we can."

McMillan believes the Cougars are starting to peak at the right time and got a recent big victory over Division 2 No. 2-ranked North Branch. That adds to the confidence for Lansing Catholic as it heads to a regional that features No. 4-ranked Lakewood on the other side of the bracket.

"We're getting better, which is great," McMillan said. "You want to peak at the right time. We didn't peak at the beginning of the year, which I love. We're peaking right now.

"We took a big loss at P-W, but it made us re-evaluate ourselves. They exposed us. I called their coach and I said thank you and to tell your kids thank you for giving it to us like that. We were at a point where we weren't getting beat. It kind of turned us around a little bit. Kudos to that program."

