By joining the Allied OMS network of doctor-owned practices, Paramount Oral Surgery can expand access to care to thousands of patients in New York City. SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization (MSO) in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce Paramount Oral Surgery, located in Staten Island, NY has joined its growing network of top tier OMS practices, bringing the Allied OMS Doctor Equity™ model to the New York market.

