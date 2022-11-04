ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 33

Debra Stanley
3d ago

They should of arrested the ones that broke into her house not her. What's wrong with the police today. And why did the police let the criminals come n go in the house. I don't blame her for having a knife, she was scared the police wasn't helping her. And she's the one that called them

Reply(1)
17
UnohooClan UnohooClan
3d ago

ummm clearly this woman does not know that you cannot pull a knife on somebody when they are punching you LOL. in court had she stabbed them and killed them, they would say that she's using unnecessary violence in response to being punched. anybody with a brain could figure that out. you do not match a punch with a knife! common now

Reply
3
chillin
3d ago

NEVER call the police, they are not there to help!

Reply(3)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, taking her baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her family, and taking her baby. Deanthony Smith is facing charges of burglary and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Prosecutors said he targeted a random woman he did not know. Smith allegedly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor. Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads. King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Newtown police identify man accused of striking an officer

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of striking a Newtown police officer with the driver’s side door of his car as he fled a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, court records show. The records say that Officer Andrew Neiderschmidt tried to stop Adrian McFerrin, 22, around 2 p.m....
NEWTOWN, OH
The Lima News

Man faces hate crime charge in alleged assault on student

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man is now facing a federal hate crime charge in an alleged assault on an Asian-American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati, was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio said.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Newtown officer hit during chase through city

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Newtown officer was hit by a driver during a police chase Sunday afternoon, according to Det. Spencer Bischoff. Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including Cincinnati police. Cincinnati police say the chase started in Newtown around 2:30 p.m. and ended on Van Antwerp Place in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Brent Spence closed for manhunt of armed suspect

This story has been updated with information about the suspect’s encounter with police. All lanes of Interstates 71 and 75 were shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as police searched for an armed suspect, according to authorities. A suspicious-looking man with a...
COVINGTON, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide

Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Thomasville Court in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Thomasville Court in Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person dead after Okeana shooting, Butler County Sheriff says

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Deputies were dispatched to 2795 Chapel Rd. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, Jones said. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim dead...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy