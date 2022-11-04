Read full article on original website
Debra Stanley
3d ago
They should of arrested the ones that broke into her house not her. What's wrong with the police today. And why did the police let the criminals come n go in the house. I don't blame her for having a knife, she was scared the police wasn't helping her. And she's the one that called them
UnohooClan UnohooClan
3d ago
ummm clearly this woman does not know that you cannot pull a knife on somebody when they are punching you LOL. in court had she stabbed them and killed them, they would say that she's using unnecessary violence in response to being punched. anybody with a brain could figure that out. you do not match a punch with a knife! common now
chillin
3d ago
NEVER call the police, they are not there to help!
Fox 19
Man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, taking her baby
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her family, and taking her baby. Deanthony Smith is facing charges of burglary and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Prosecutors said he targeted a random woman he did not know. Smith allegedly...
WKRC
Local Man charged after allegedly leading police on chase, hitting officer with his car
LINWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is under arrest after allegedly leading police on a chase and hitting an officer with his vehicle. It happened Sunday along Wilmer Court near Lunken Airport. Court documents say 21-year-old Adrian McFerrin was being chased by police when he pulled into a driveway...
Fox 19
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor. Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads. King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old...
Fox 19
Newtown police identify man accused of striking an officer
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of striking a Newtown police officer with the driver’s side door of his car as he fled a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, court records show. The records say that Officer Andrew Neiderschmidt tried to stop Adrian McFerrin, 22, around 2 p.m....
2 men shot in Richmond during argument, police say
Two men were shot following a verbal altercation late Sunday, according to the Richmond Police Depatment.
Man faces hate crime charge in alleged assault on student
CINCINNATI — An Ohio man is now facing a federal hate crime charge in an alleged assault on an Asian-American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati, was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio said.
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
Fox 19
Newtown officer hit during chase through city
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Newtown officer was hit by a driver during a police chase Sunday afternoon, according to Det. Spencer Bischoff. Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including Cincinnati police. Cincinnati police say the chase started in Newtown around 2:30 p.m. and ended on Van Antwerp Place in Avondale.
Fairfield Twp. police who shot, wounded armed man were justified, chief says
FAIRFIELD TWP., Butler County — Body cam footage from Fairfield Twp. police shows officers shooting and wounding an armed 29-year-old man, Chief Robert Chabali said Friday. The officers involved in the shooting Wednesday night were justified, the chief said at a news conference where the footage was released to reporters, our news partner, WCPO.com, reported.
Fox 19
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been over two months since a man was murdered outside of a College Hill gas station and police are still looking for the suspect. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing Landen McIntosh, 23, on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to CrimeStoppers.
linknky.com
Brent Spence closed for manhunt of armed suspect
This story has been updated with information about the suspect’s encounter with police. All lanes of Interstates 71 and 75 were shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as police searched for an armed suspect, according to authorities. A suspicious-looking man with a...
WKRC
Police release more details about incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge for hours
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - More details are being released about what led police to shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for hours Saturday morning. Hamilton County police say officers had to tase a man who was reportedly armed with a gun. All lanes were shut down in both directions for...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on Jefferson and West University Avenue in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Jefferson and West University Avenue in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide
Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
Parents tell police their son used his fists, knees, feet to beat them up Halloween night
KETTERING — A 33-year-old Kettering man remains in jail on charges accusing him of hitting his father an estimated 80 times with his fists, knee strikes and kicks and also using a metal coat hanger to rough up his mother on Halloween night. Justin Couch is in the Montgomery...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Thomasville Court in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Thomasville Court in Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
1 person dead after Okeana shooting, Butler County Sheriff says
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Deputies were dispatched to 2795 Chapel Rd. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, Jones said. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim dead...
Cincinnati man charged with hate crime after attacking Asian American student
During the altercation, court documents say Johnson told the student to 'go back to your country,' saying 'you brought the 'kung flu' here ... you're going to die for bringing it.'
WKRC
Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
