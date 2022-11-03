ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia's 'Mr. Baseball,' Gerald Maley passes at age 92

By Howard B. Owens
Gerald Maley, age 92, a local baseball icon and visible supporter of baseball in Batavia for decades, passed away on Wednesday.

Known as "Mr. Baseball" locally, Maley was a standout ball player with Batavia High School and signed with the Cleveland Indians in 1949 and spent two seasons in the PONY League (the predecessor to the now-defunct New York-Penn League.

During that brief minor league career, Maley collected 109 hits and smacked six home runs.

He went on to coach Little League and Babe Ruth League in Batavia and was a director with Genesee County Baseball Club, the community organization that owned the Batavia Clippers/Batavia Muckdogs.

Maley was born May 23, 1930 in Batavia. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. When he returned to civilian life, he worked as a lineman and switchman for Niagara Mohawk for 37 years. He was active in the American Legion, Batavia Lion’s Club, Niagara Mohawk Pensioners Club, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and was a long-time usher at St. Mary’s Church.

The Batavian

