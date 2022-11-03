CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) today announced that it is sponsoring Becker’s Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting, “The CEO + CFO Roundtable.” The conference is taking place this week, November 7-10, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago. As part of Cardio Diagnostics’ sponsorship, Meesha Dogan, CEO, is sharing insights on the role of epigenetics in combating and altering the trajectory of heart disease at booth #120. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005658/en/ Meesha Dogan, Ph.D. is the CEO, Co-Founder, Co-Inventor of the Integrated Epigenetic-Genetic Engine, and Board Member of Cardio Diagnostics. (Photo: Business Wire)

