dailybruin.com

Women’s basketball sees new faces on roster for season-opening match with Cal Poly

Several athletes will don the blue and gold for the first time when the Bruins open their season Monday. Graduate student guard Gina Conti and the five freshman members of the nation’s top recruiting class will all play their first games as Bruins and first contests in Pauley Pavilion when UCLA women’s basketball hosts Cal Poly on Monday night. The women’s game is the first of a doubleheader in the Westwood arena, as the men’s basketball team will commence its season directly afterward on the same court.
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s volleyball takes down Arizona State to secure three-game win streak

On its fifth match point of the contest, Arizona State’s effort to equalize the score fell short. An attempted kill rebounded off two Bruin blockers and floated toward the ground. But graduate outside hitter/opposite élan McCall planted her left leg and leapt right, swinging her right arm and gaining enough power to force the ball back over the net.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Storm washes out Bruins’ rematch hopes in canceled Oregon State game

Rainy conditions washed away a chance for the Bruins to come home with a win and move up the rankings this week. UCLA men’s soccer (9-6-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) suffered a 3-2 defeat against No. 1 Washington (15-0-3, 7-0-2) at Husky Soccer Stadium last Thursday. The Bruins could only watch as the Huskies celebrated their fourth conference championship in program history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s waterpolo remains undefeated all-time against LMU

After failing to score more than 10 points in its previous match, the Bruins managed to come back and nearly double their offensive production in the final road game of the regular season. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (20-2, 1-1 MPSF) beat No. 12 Loyola Marymount (15-7, 7-1 WWPA)...
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s basketball 2022-2023 roster breakdown

This post was updated Nov. 6 at 10:17 p.m. With No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball kicking off its season Monday night, Sports senior staffer Jon Christon breaks down the roster – from guards to wings to bigs – and predicts the Bruins’ rotation. Guards. Tyger Campbell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Arizona State

Last year, the Bruins walked into the Rose Bowl for a showdown with the Sun Devils with something to prove. And prove something they did not. Arizona State overwhelmed UCLA in a game that was never truly competitive. A 19-point defeat in their Pac-12 home opener all but established that the Bruins’ upset win over LSU a month prior was more fluke than truth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Westwood residents go to the polls at UCLA Vote Centers

UCLA Vote Centers allow Bruins and Los Angeles community members easy access to voting for the 2022 midterm elections. The two on-campus centers at Ackerman Union and De Neve Plaza opened for registered LA County voters Saturday. They will remain open until the end of election day on Tuesday, according to BruinsVote, a nonpartisan campus organization that aims to promote voter participation and offer resources to voting students. Voters have also been able to cast or drop off ballots at the third UCLA Vote Center, at the Hammer Museum, since Oct. 29.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

Upcoming theater, film events revisit history from modern lens

Living in the heart of Los Angeles, students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich art culture both on campus and in Westwood. Read on for the Daily Bruin’s picks for this week’s upcoming theater, film and television events that are sure to put on a show for audiences.
LOS ANGELES, CA

