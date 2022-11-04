Read full article on original website
Actor Liam Neeson spotted filming movie in Massachusetts
NORWOOD, Mass. — Actor Liam Neeson was spotted filming a movie in Massachusetts over the weekend. Lisa Tarabelli snapped photos of Neeson working on a movie set outside of the Dollhouse Museum on Walpole Street in Norwood. Neeson is in the Bay State for the production of “Thug,” which...
hot969boston.com
Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew
“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
therealdeal.com
Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record
Taylor Swift still tops the charts, both with her new album “Midnights” and with the record-setting 2013 purchase of her $17.75 million Rhode Island home at 16 Bluff Avenue, which is the highest price ever paid for a residential property in both Watch Hill and Washington County. But...
BC Heights
The Bostonians’ Halloween Show Was a Treat, Not a Trick
The crowd at the Bostonians of Boston College’s Halloween show was not shy doling out standing ovations, and multiple star performances earned the honor. The Bostonians opened and closed the night, but the show also featured performances from three other a cappella groups hailing from BC and beyond: the Villanova Spires, the Boston University BosTones, and the BC Dynamics.
WCVB
Boston Symphony Orchestra embarks on 4-city, 6-concert tour of Japan
BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is traveling to Japan for its first international tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the BSO left Symphony Hall late Sunday morning, taking a bus to Logan International Airport, where the orchestra was scheduled to fly out at 3 p.m. Sunday.
WCVB
Taylor Swift announces upcoming tour including two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Less than two weeks afterdropping a new album, music superstar Taylor Swift is announcing a new tour with two shows scheduled in Massachusetts. Swift's website announced Tuesday morning that she'll perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on two consecutive nights, May 19 and 20. She'll be accompanied by Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE.
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
Tickets now on sale for Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The holiday season is quickly approaching and tickets are now available Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium for the final time. Tickets for this drive-thru holiday lights experience start at just $23 per standard vehicle for select dates here. Tickets must be purchased for a specific...
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood
BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
4 New England Towns Made This Top 25 List of Best Christmas Towns in the Country
Let's be honest, although Christmas and the entire holiday season holds charm everywhere, there will always be something quintessentially special about New England Christmas charm. Just ask Hallmark. Holiday travels often involve going to see family. However, so many love to venture out to charming, magical getaways for the holidays.
ROAD TRIP: A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Opens in Boston
All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip-worthy.
Mass Most Wanted: Have you seen these suspects?
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada
Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
These are the best dive bars in New England, according to Yelp
BOSTON — Yelp recently announced its top 100 places to eat in New England. They have now named the best dive bars in the region. In putting together its ranking, Yelp says it identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
