KPLC TV
Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
wbrz.com
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash
LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
KPLC TV
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
Outage leaves more than 4K Entergy customers in parts of Jefferson County without power
NEDERLAND, Texas — More than 4,000 Jefferson County Entergy customers in parts of Nederland and Port Neches could be without power for a few hours due to an outage. At least one transformer blew and a power line is down, according to a Port Neches Police Department release. No fire has been reported.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
KPLC TV
I-10 West re-opened at LA 101 after fatal 2-vehicle crash
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has re-opened at LA 101 after a two-vehicle fatal accident closed the interstate, according to Louisiana State Police. One death has been confirmed, LSP said. Crews are on scene to clear wreckage and debris. Traffic congestion remains high.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 6, 2022. Lacie Chere Olivier, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Anthony Paul Deshotel, 53, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Gerard Christopher Earl Conner, 37, Jennings: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule...
KPLC TV
One killed in head-on crash in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-10 West near the Lacassine exit (LA 101) caused the death of one driver, according to Louisiana State Police. Police responded to the crash shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash claimed the life of Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx.
KPLC TV
Rouses Market to give away 100 turkeys to those with military ID
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Rouses Market will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty and reservists. They will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. You can visit Rouses Market at 5655...
KPLC TV
Several vehicles burglarized overnight in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder police say several vehicles were burglarized near the airport and on the west side of the city overnight. Authorities are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or believes something was stolen from their vehicle overnight to make a report with the DeRidder Police Department.
KPLC TV
Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent. Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from...
Lake Charles American Press
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
Highway Safety Enforcement – Drivers Be On Your ‘A’ Game!
Drivers in SWLA will need to make an extra effort to abide by the rules of the road. Now is also a good time to make sure all your vehicle paperwork, license, insurance, and registrations are current and up to par too. Yes. This is something we should all do anyway, but here's another reason. Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) announced they plan to hire more deputies and add more units on the roadway to enforce traffic safety.
KPLC TV
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5. The event was created as a way to keep the Cajun music culture alive promoting all aspects of the music and Cajun heritage. Each year a legendary Cajun fiddle...
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana today and tonight, here's when to expect the worst of the weather where you live.
