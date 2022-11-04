ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash

LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 West re-opened at LA 101 after fatal 2-vehicle crash

Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West has re-opened at LA 101 after a two-vehicle fatal accident closed the interstate, according to Louisiana State Police. One death has been confirmed, LSP said. Crews are on scene to clear wreckage and debris. Traffic congestion remains high.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.
FORT POLK, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 6, 2022. Lacie Chere Olivier, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Anthony Paul Deshotel, 53, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Gerard Christopher Earl Conner, 37, Jennings: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

One killed in head-on crash in Jeff Davis Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-10 West near the Lacassine exit (LA 101) caused the death of one driver, according to Louisiana State Police. Police responded to the crash shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash claimed the life of Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Several vehicles burglarized overnight in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder police say several vehicles were burglarized near the airport and on the west side of the city overnight. Authorities are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or believes something was stolen from their vehicle overnight to make a report with the DeRidder Police Department.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent. Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Highway Safety Enforcement – Drivers Be On Your ‘A’ Game!

Drivers in SWLA will need to make an extra effort to abide by the rules of the road. Now is also a good time to make sure all your vehicle paperwork, license, insurance, and registrations are current and up to par too. Yes. This is something we should all do anyway, but here's another reason. Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) announced they plan to hire more deputies and add more units on the roadway to enforce traffic safety.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5. The event was created as a way to keep the Cajun music culture alive promoting all aspects of the music and Cajun heritage. Each year a legendary Cajun fiddle...
JENNINGS, LA

