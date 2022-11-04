Drivers in SWLA will need to make an extra effort to abide by the rules of the road. Now is also a good time to make sure all your vehicle paperwork, license, insurance, and registrations are current and up to par too. Yes. This is something we should all do anyway, but here's another reason. Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) announced they plan to hire more deputies and add more units on the roadway to enforce traffic safety.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO