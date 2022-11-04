ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

mdmh-pinebluff.com

Pulaski Academy High School hosting program to help and support students who have struggles caused by the pandemic measures

Little Rock, Arkansas – When the pandemic first hit early in 2020, school closures and lockdowns were among the first pandemic measures that were widely implemented in the effort to slow down the spread of the virus and lower the risk of new Covid-19 infections. Despite the fact that these measures were providing immediate results in battling the virus, numerous health experts and psychologists were urging that the measures would come at a cost later.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

NAACP demands accountability of Pulaski County prosecutor

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The NAACP has gotten involved in the controversy surrounding Freedom of Information Act requests in Little Rock. Leaders said that the drama is politically motivated and racially charged. Earlier this week, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley sent a letter to Little Rock's City Attorney...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Little Rock authorities seek public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in the Little Rock area

Little Rock, Arkansas – The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the local community in locating a missing person last seen in the Little Rock area. According to the police department, the 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in the Little Rock area, but officials didn’t specify for how long he has been missing. The call for help came in on Friday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Black Enterprise

Ben Crump Launches $100M Lawsuit For Family of Black Man Who Died in Police Custody

Family members of a Black man killed by police last year are seeking justice, reportedly filing a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit. On Dec. 10, 2021, Terrence Caffey was involved in an altercation with employees at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, Arkansas, while on a date. After Caffey expressed concerns about his food order, police were called to the scene to escort him out of the theater, including Capt. Mark Swagerty, an off-duty deputy working security at the theater.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with first-degree battery.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in Little Rock. He is 5'11" in height and weighs about 178 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an adult male was found on Allen St. in North Little Rock on Saturday morning. At approximately 11:36 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the 2000 block of Allen St. in response to a notification of a man lying on the ground.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

