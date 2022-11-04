Read full article on original website
uams.edu
UAMS Assisting Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Care of Detainees with Substance Use Disorder
Nov. 7, 2022 | Several University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) researchers are working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to reduce the use of opioids among its incarcerated population. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it had received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Bureau of...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Pulaski Academy High School hosting program to help and support students who have struggles caused by the pandemic measures
Little Rock, Arkansas – When the pandemic first hit early in 2020, school closures and lockdowns were among the first pandemic measures that were widely implemented in the effort to slow down the spread of the virus and lower the risk of new Covid-19 infections. Despite the fact that these measures were providing immediate results in battling the virus, numerous health experts and psychologists were urging that the measures would come at a cost later.
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Student Shines on “The Voice”
Nov. 4, 2022 | Nov. 4, 2022 | First-year medical student Andrew Igbokidi is on the path to a promising career. But whether that career will be medicine or music — or perhaps a combination of both — is yet to be determined. In early August, as the...
KATV
More homeowners call 7OYS for help; Jacksonville Water Works still has no answers
JACKSONVILLE (KATV) — The City of Jacksonville’s water department still has no answers for homeowners experiencing leaking water pipes. This is a follow up to a Seven On Your Side investigation that aired two months ago – after homeowners in the Foxwood subdivision called complaining about high water bills.
KATV
BOLO alert: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office need publics help in locating a missing man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 5:45 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriff's Office updated that Rowton has been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they need the public's help to locate a missing man. According to authorities, 45-year-old Johnny W. Rowton was last known to have contact on...
NAACP demands accountability of Pulaski County prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The NAACP has gotten involved in the controversy surrounding Freedom of Information Act requests in Little Rock. Leaders said that the drama is politically motivated and racially charged. Earlier this week, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley sent a letter to Little Rock's City Attorney...
One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
KATV
Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Little Rock authorities seek public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in the Little Rock area
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the local community in locating a missing person last seen in the Little Rock area. According to the police department, the 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in the Little Rock area, but officials didn’t specify for how long he has been missing. The call for help came in on Friday.
KATV
6 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas Friday night accounting for 21% of tornadoes this year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Severe weather took over Friday night and the weather team went on air to keep viewers updated on what was going on. According to Todd Yakoubian, there have been six tornados confirmed from Friday. The tornados occurred in Saline, Clark, Yell, Polk, and Sebastian County.
Ben Crump Launches $100M Lawsuit For Family of Black Man Who Died in Police Custody
Family members of a Black man killed by police last year are seeking justice, reportedly filing a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit. On Dec. 10, 2021, Terrence Caffey was involved in an altercation with employees at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, Arkansas, while on a date. After Caffey expressed concerns about his food order, police were called to the scene to escort him out of the theater, including Capt. Mark Swagerty, an off-duty deputy working security at the theater.
KATV
Jefferson County will soon use world's longest bayou to create a canoe trail
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — Jefferson County will soon be the home to its first canoe trail in the county's history at the world's long bayou. According to Jefferson County judge Gerald Robinson, Bayou Bartholomew is the world's longest bayou. This mass body of water stretches 364 miles from Pine Bluff to Louisiana.
Central High Historic District at risk of losing historical status
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People who live in the historic part of town near Central High School have been trying to keep that history alive— however, home demolitions and a lack of restoration could strip the neighborhood of its federally recognized status. The area has been a national...
KATV
12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with first-degree battery.
Police search for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in Little Rock. He is 5'11" in height and weighs about 178 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
KATV
North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an adult male was found on Allen St. in North Little Rock on Saturday morning. At approximately 11:36 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the 2000 block of Allen St. in response to a notification of a man lying on the ground.
Community of East End steps up and bands together to clean up tornado damage
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday evening, thousands of people all across the state of Arkansas experienced severe bad weather. Saline County was one of the areas that were impacted, as a tornado tore through the area. People in the East End community were left to spend most of...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
