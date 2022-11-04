Little Rock, Arkansas – When the pandemic first hit early in 2020, school closures and lockdowns were among the first pandemic measures that were widely implemented in the effort to slow down the spread of the virus and lower the risk of new Covid-19 infections. Despite the fact that these measures were providing immediate results in battling the virus, numerous health experts and psychologists were urging that the measures would come at a cost later.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO