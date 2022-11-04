ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs

Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire

Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Beaufort/Port Royal Fire engine rolls over, two firefighters injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department engine rolled over during a non-emergency response Thursday night, injuring two firefighters. The department announced that the firefighters have since been released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.
BEAUFORT, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
ORANGEBURG, SC
yourislandnews.com

Fire engine rolls, no injuries

Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department’s Engine 4 rolled over onto its side shortly after 7 p.m. while being turned off of Boundary Street onto Robert Smalls Parkway. It appears the right wheel struck the concrete curb taking out a large chunk. Centrifugal force and weight of 43,000 pounds combined to roll the department’s newest truck. There were no other vehicles involved.
BEAUFORT, SC

