abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies remains found in Hollywood home destroyed by fire last week
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the human remains found after a house fire on Edgar Tumbleston Road last week. Walter Pittam Jr., a 71-year male, died from injuries sustained from the fire at his residence, the coroner said. Deputies and firefighters responded to the...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
abcnews4.com
Downed power lines block portion of Highway 78 Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire officials say Highway 78 is blocked at Limehouse Road after power lines were downed in the road. At 11:25 a.m. Dominion was able to clear the downed power line and traffic resumed.
EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with […]
abcnews4.com
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
abcnews4.com
Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire
Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
abcnews4.com
CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort/Port Royal Fire engine rolls over, two firefighters injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department engine rolled over during a non-emergency response Thursday night, injuring two firefighters. The department announced that the firefighters have since been released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
Deputies investigating after human remains found in South Carolina mobile home destroyed by fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Human remains were found inside a mobile home in Hollywood that was destroyed by fire Thursday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. There is no indication of arson or foul play in the fire, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the home on Edgar Tumbleson Road, but […]
Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
abcnews4.com
Man charged in connection with suspicious death in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday morning, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and shots being fired. The location of the incident was in the 100 block of Kensington Place, in the King’s Grant neighborhood off Dorchester Road. After words...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a Friday morning crash. Breanna Sison, 26, of Summerville died at approximately 8:24 a.m. at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Christian Tito, 29,...
yourislandnews.com
Fire engine rolls, no injuries
Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department’s Engine 4 rolled over onto its side shortly after 7 p.m. while being turned off of Boundary Street onto Robert Smalls Parkway. It appears the right wheel struck the concrete curb taking out a large chunk. Centrifugal force and weight of 43,000 pounds combined to roll the department’s newest truck. There were no other vehicles involved.
abcnews4.com
SCHP on scene of 2nd fatal collision on US-17A in less than 12 hours, official says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on US-17A near Clubhouse Road in Dorchester County, an official at the scene tells ABC News 4. According to the SCHP Dispatch Board, the crash occurred at 4:52 p.m. on Friday. One...
