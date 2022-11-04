Squash is one of the most nutritious and delicious vegetables on the market today. Regularly eating squash can help you maintain a healthy weight, avoid cardiovascular diseases, and increase flexibility and strength in your back. This fruit is a great antioxidant and is rich in vitamins A, B, C, and minerals. Did you know that humans are not the only ones who love squash? Animals love them too! Vegetables like squash or zucchini are part of the diet for many animals, including rabbits, raccoons, rats, squirrels, and other animals like dogs. Yes, dogs can eat squash too!

1 DAY AGO