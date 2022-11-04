Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
Extremely Rare Golden Bowfin Shot and Killed by Hunter in Minnesota
Photos of a fisherman posing with the elusive golden bowfin he had just shot and killed sparked a debate on social media, with some congratulating the hunter for his once-in-a-lifetime catch, and many others raising concerns about the ethics of killing such a rare specimen. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist...
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
The Next Invasive Garden Threat? A Slithering, Jumping Worm
Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
A platypus can glow green and hunt prey with electricity – but it can't climb dams to find a mate
The platypus is one of Earth’s most unique creatures. It sports a duck-like bill and flippers. It locates prey in murky water by emitting an electric charge. Males have venomous spurs on their legs, and the females lay eggs. And a platypus’ fur glows blue-green under UV light! Sadly, however, this fascinating and irreplaceable animal is at risk of extinction. Among the human-caused threats are habitat loss, climate change, pollution and becoming prey for invasive species such as foxes and dogs. To that list, we can now add another threat: dams. New research by myself and colleagues, published today, found large river...
Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another thug threatening to decimate our ecosystem: the Asian jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous […]
A Minnesota fisherman recently reeled in a rare, mysterious golden bowfin. As a result, he's sparked a debate on social media regarding the ethics of the once-in-a-lifetime catch. For instance, Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist and assistant professor at Nicholls State University and Principle Investigator at GarLab, is raising...
Can woolly bear caterpillars predict winter weather?
Woolly bear caterpillars (Pyrrharctia Isabella). Courtesy of U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Taking an autumnal hike in Minnesota, you might come across a woolly bear caterpillar preparing the hunker down for winter. The remarkably hardy insect completely freezes in winter before thawing and spinning a cocoon under the leaf litter...
a-z-animals.com
Anise vs. Licorice: What Are The Differences?
If you’re familiar with the sweet, highly aromatic herbs like anise, and licorice, you may be wondering what the differences are between these two plants. So, if you just compare their aromas and their use in culinary applications, you may think anise and licorice would be difficult to distinguish from each other. However, when comparing the physical characteristics and growing habits of anise vs. licorice, these plants are actually easy to tell apart.
a-z-animals.com
Ground Cherry vs Gooseberry: What’s the Difference?
There are over 400 species of cherries in the Rosaceae family, but ground cherries are not one of them. Ground cherry is not a real cherry. In fact, it belongs to the Physalis genus in the Solanaceae family, which means they are more related to potatoes and tomatoes. Gooseberries, on the other hand, belong to the Ribes genus in the Grossulariaceae family.
a-z-animals.com
Anemone vs. Poppy: What is the Difference?
One search online for ‘anemone vs poppy’ and you may be left with even more questions than answers. First, it’s good to know they are not the same plant. While they both produce vibrant flowers, they come from different families. So, why are they frequently confused with each other?
Farm and Dairy
How to care for red-striped ‘woolly bears’
It’s definitely woolly bear season. These fuzzy caterpillars are all over the place, looking for shelter to overwinter and survive until spring. The black and brown banded Isabella tiger moth caterpillar is probably the most widely-recognized woolly bear caterpillar — the classic version if you will. However, its relative, the red-striped giant leopard moth caterpillar, is equally cute, bristly and prevalent in the fall. If you’ve ever seen one, you may have mistakenly thought you found an all-black woolly bear and were in for a terrible winter.
The fight to save hemlocks
Predator beetles released on Lake George to eat woolly adelgids. On a sunny October day along the shores of Lake George, scientists opened a cooler full of hungry beetles. These black bugs, slightly bigger than a poppy seed, mingled about in noodle-shaped wood shavings inside clear vials. The scientists released them, about 2,000 in all, on the boughs of hemlock trees, hopeful this would be a beetle paradise on Paradise Bay.
a-z-animals.com
Guy Catches Snapping Turtle in His Socks, Then Uses It to Open a Red Bull
Guy Catches Snapping Turtle in His Socks, Then Uses It to Open a Red Bull. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that there’s a right way to do things, especially after you check out this video. tooturnttony on TikTok definitely shows off his snapping turtle-catching skills, but he also inadvertently advertises the varied abilities of this North American native reptile.
The Monarch Butterfly Annual Migration Has Started — Where They Go, and How to Help Them
U.S. monarch butterflies have officially embarked on their annual migration south, from the U.S. to Mexico, to evade chilly winter temperatures. And even though it may seem like there are hoards of monarchs, especially if you've encountered any sleeping monarch clusters in trees or bushes, the beautiful creature's populations are sadly plummeting. But fortunately, there are many ways to ensure monarchs survive their yearly migration.
Rematriation: How Indigenous Seeds Are Healing the Land and Its People
Just up the road from the Ute Mountain Ute Nation, over the mountain from the Navajo Nation, 10 miles from one of the oldest ancestral cities in the Southwest, and a quick drive to my homelands on the Southern Ute Nation lies 4th World Farm. Step out of the front...
a-z-animals.com
Yellow Squash vs Butternut Squash: What’s the Difference?
Squash is one of the most nutritious and delicious vegetables on the market today. Regularly eating squash can help you maintain a healthy weight, avoid cardiovascular diseases, and increase flexibility and strength in your back. This fruit is a great antioxidant and is rich in vitamins A, B, C, and minerals. Did you know that humans are not the only ones who love squash? Animals love them too! Vegetables like squash or zucchini are part of the diet for many animals, including rabbits, raccoons, rats, squirrels, and other animals like dogs. Yes, dogs can eat squash too!
Peregrine Falcon Shares Its Kill With Another Falcon Mid-Air in Wild Video
In this crazy video posted to Instagram, a peregrine falcon mother swaps its kill with its offspring while still flying. The mother and offspring duo tactfully transfers the kill so the mother can fly off and find more prey. One person in the comment section referred to the insane exchange as “air supply transfer,” and we couldn’t agree more. The move was carried out with uncanny precision.
Invasive Bradford pear trees to be banned in Ohio in 2023
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Phys.org
Seven draft genomes published for Nordic hare species
Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland, in collaboration with colleagues from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU, Sveriges lantbruks universitet), have published seven draft genomes for Nordic hare species. The genomes include three heath hares (Lepus timidus sylvaticus), a subspecies of the mountain hare (Lepus timidus) that is...
