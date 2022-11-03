Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros World Series parade 2022 time, route and how to watch Houston's celebration
Dusty Baker finally gets his parade. After a 2021 World Series loss to the Braves, the Astros are back on top of the baseball world, winning the 2022 World Series in six games over the Phillies. This victory marks an end to Baker's quest to secure a ring as a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Korey Lee? Astros rookie replaces injured Yuli Gurriel on World Series roster
Yuli Gurriel's World Series run has come to an end. The Astros first baseman was injured during Game 5 vs. the Phillies and replaced during the game by midseason trade acquisition Trey Mancini. After the game, manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel had injured his knee during a rundown play in the seventh inning.
ng-sportingnews.com
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Fall Classic?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Series trophy, explained: Value, size & more facts about MLB's Commissioner's Trophy
The Commissioner's Trophy is in the building. It's just waiting for its moment. Baseball's World Series trophy is one of the most recognizable pieces of hardware in sports. Adorned with its circle of flagpoles and a glowing exterior, it is not only one of the easiest to hold in sports, but also one of the most aesthetically pleasing.
ng-sportingnews.com
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out to lead off Game 6, only to be saved by a brutal call
Batters will often turn and walk to first base to try to sell a potential Ball 4 call, but on Saturday in the World Series, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out, only to find out he still had life. Schwarber watched as a fastball from Astros starter...
ng-sportingnews.com
Inside the small moment from Martin Maldonado that led to Yordan Alvarez's mammoth World Series-winning home run
HOUSTON — History will long celebrate the mammoth 450-foot home run by Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning of Game 6 — with good reason — but that epic World Series moment doesn’t happen without the roughly 18 inches of real estate that veteran catcher Martin Maldonado boldly claimed just a few minutes earlier.
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez's World Series HR has no plans to give it up
There will be plenty of memorabilia and equipment that make it to Cooperstown from the 2022 World Series. Yordan Alvarez's go-ahead home run ball in Game 6 does not appear to be one of them. Jim Rice, the Astros fan who caught the moonshot from Alvarez that put Houston ahead...
ng-sportingnews.com
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter steals the show during Astros' World Series celebration
Justin Verlander nabbed his second career World Series title Saturday, the stylish capper to a Cy Young-caliber season. And as the Astros hurler hugged and grabbed his teammates after the Astros' momentous victory, he was joined by the two most important figures in his life: his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.
Comments / 0