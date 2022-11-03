'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': Georgia vs Tennessee breakdown

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by Phil Steele Publications SEC coordinator Chris Van Dine to break down No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Tennessee Between the Hedges.

On the Week 10 episode, We preview possibly the biggest game of the college football season as No. 1 Tennessee (CFP rankings) takes a trip to Athens for a battle between the remaining undefeated SEC teams.

Listen here, on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts:

Also on the show:

Florida review: Where the Dawgs found success against the Gators.

Injury Update: Several key Bulldogs are battling injuries ahead of Tennessee.

