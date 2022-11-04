Read full article on original website
Photos: Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office fall open house at the Tribal Nursery
The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office held its Fall Open House at the Tribal Nursery Saturday in Santa Ynez.
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On
••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
What If... Jeff Shelton Re-Did the Mission?
While researching Old Mission Santa Barbara photos, I came across these two post 1925 earthquake photos. It got me wondering how a rebuilt mission in a popular Jeff Shelton-esque style would look.This would certainly be a conversation starter!
Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista
ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Leaders Kicked Off the Olive Mill Roundabout Project on Friday
[On Friday], community leaders and elected officials celebrated the kick-off for the Olive Mill Roundabout project. Construction will begin late November. The Olive Mill Roundabout will improve traffic flow at the intersection at Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane, the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road, and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill Road.
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
ZooLights to Enjoy Its Inaugural Illumination in Santa Barbara
Now through Jan. 15, 2023; some nights may be closed, including several Mondays and Tuesdays, so check the site before you go. Admission starts at $22 for an adult and $20 child (ages 2 to 12); peak-hour prices start at $32 adult, $30 child. SANTA BARBARA ZOO... is known for...
A Huge Probation Office Is Proposed for Downtown
••• Lots of interesting stuff on the city’s agendas this week. The big one, on the Historic Landmarks Commission’s November 9 agenda, is a new headquarters for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. It’s on the west side of Garden Street, between Figueroa and Carrillo, where a parking lot is now. “Project proposes to construct a new four-story (three floors over one partially subterranean parking level) 33,438-square-foot office facility.” And the description on the plans says, “Program includes underground parking, office admin, interview rooms, classrooms, and public meeting rooms and support facilities.” I can’t imagine the HLC is going to love the design, by RNT Architects of Ventura: it looks like three different building smushed together, the upper floors are begging for setbacks, and it doesn’t make contextual sense anywhere in Santa Barbara, least of all downtown. The agenda item is listed as a courtesy review; I don’t know whether the city has the jurisdiction to do anything about it.
Almost 25% of ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned
Almost 25% of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned in what the registrar of voters said has been a low-key campaign period leading up to Tuesday’s midterm General Election. “We have 56,500 ballots returned out of 237,700 mailed out for a 23.7% return,”...
Local French bakery donates pastries to those in need
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Ulises Mercado started working when he was just 14 years old to provide for his family. Mercado says something as seemingly small as a cookie could mean the world to those who can't afford things like treats. “This is the first ever restaurant that I worked that donates their pastries at the The post Local French bakery donates pastries to those in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November
The month-long Stachefest begins next week by firefighters and the public to raise money for fire personnel with cancer. A contest with awards will take place in December. The post Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kevin G. Walthers: Take a seat and enjoy a PCPA show
We’re so fortunate to live where we live — with great weather, pristine beaches, quaint communities, incredible food, and world-class wine. You can also add “amazing live theater” to that list. Most locals know that for over 50 years, Allan Hancock College’s Pacific Conservatory for the...
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17. The Lively Neighborhood Cafe Returns with a Bold New Menu. by Chef Trevor Laymance and Consulting Chef Jasmine Shimoda. Acme Hospitality announces the relaunch of Tyger Tyger, the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired...
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Denise Hippach Becomes Santa Barbara County's First African American Judge
On October 31, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen administered the oath of office to Denise M. Hippach, the newest member of the Santa Barbara Superior Court Bench in Dept. 6 of the Superior Court in Santa Maria, CA. Governor Newsom made the appointment on October 7,...
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
Santa Barbara County cannabis growers’ acreage not cultivated could be lost to cap
Santa Barbara County’s licensed cannabis growers could lose some of the acreage they secured under the cap if they fail to cultivate the total they applied by their third license renewal, the Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve...
5 dead in fiery collision near Point Mugu in Ventura County
Authorities are investigating the cause of a head-on collision that killed five people on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue Subaru WRX driven by a man in his 30s and an SUV with four occupants collided around 4:30 a.m. near Mugu Rock. Both […]
Firefighters contain small vegetation fire in Carpinteria
Firefighters are on the scene of a 1/10 acre vegetation fire in Carpinteria off of Toro Canyon Park Rd, according to Carp-Summerland Fire Chief Greg Fish. The post Firefighters contain small vegetation fire in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
