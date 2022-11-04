Read full article on original website
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
fox4news.com
Police arrest stunt driver in stolen car after multi-city chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in jail after a long police chase through Fort Worth and Arlington. Police said they were called to stop a group of stunt drivers Sunday at a park near Highway 820 and Mark 4 Parkway, which is on Fort Worth’s north side.
Mesquite convenience store clerk shot during robbery
convenience store clerk is recovering from a gunshot wound and the shooter is still on the run in Mesquite. Saturday, the clerk was on duty at the Howdy’s Express store on Pioneer Road and Narcissus when an armed man came in
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
WFAA
Mesquite police looking for attempted burglar that shot store clerk
Police said the clerk was conscious when they got to the store. The clerk told them the suspect demanded money and shot at them before fleeing.
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
Foster parent arrested for invasive visual recording
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly video taping a 13-year-old while in the shower. According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, 2022, Wichita Falls Police detectives were examining a cellphone that belonged to William Kent Hathaway for information stemming from an indecency with a child case. Hathaway […]
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
It’s Rumored That a Hybrid Demon Goat Man Haunts This Texas Bridge
Would you dare cross it?
Quick-thinking neighbor helps douse apartment fire
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent […]
fox4news.com
Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
Woman arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
fox4news.com
No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating why an officer opened fire during a traffic stop. No one was hurt by the gunfire Sunday afternoon. The officer made the traffic stop along Carter Drive, which is near Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in east Arlington. Police have not said...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist shot while stopped at Cedar Hill intersection
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Cedar Hill police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if they might have captured the video of a murder. It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road. Police said the victim was...
fox4news.com
Suspects facing numerous charges for wild chase through Dallas with baby on board
DALLAS - It was the most bizarre chase in recent times, with suspects running from police with a baby on board. Video was released Friday of Marvin Guevara being booked into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with six offenses from Thursday’s chase. He was the driver...
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
twulasso.com
Blotter: Multiple threats made towards students
Lowry Woods- During his patrol rounds, an officer smelled the scent of marijuana from a vehicle that had a driver and a passenger inside the car with the windows down on Oct. 12. After approaching the vehicle and questioning the individuals, the occupants admitted to possessing marijuana and proceeded to hand it over. The owner of the marijuana admitted that it belonged to him and was issued a city of Denton citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on campus.
keranews.org
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
