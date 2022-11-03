ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter steals the show during Astros' World Series celebration

Justin Verlander nabbed his second career World Series title Saturday, the stylish capper to a Cy Young-caliber season. And as the Astros hurler hugged and grabbed his teammates after the Astros' momentous victory, he was joined by the two most important figures in his life: his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

