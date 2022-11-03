Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Who won World Series MVP in 2022? How Jeremy Peña led Astros to a championship
Carlos Correa felt like the difference-maker for the Astros. When the 2012 first overall pick arrived in the majors in 2015, the team's fortunes seemed to change overnight. He soon was leading a standout group of up-and-coming stars to join Jose Altuve and the downtrodden Astros. In 2022, Correa was...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Korey Lee? Astros rookie replaces injured Yuli Gurriel on World Series roster
Yuli Gurriel's World Series run has come to an end. The Astros first baseman was injured during Game 5 vs. the Phillies and replaced during the game by midseason trade acquisition Trey Mancini. After the game, manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel had injured his knee during a rundown play in the seventh inning.
ng-sportingnews.com
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Fall Classic?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Series trophy, explained: Value, size & more facts about MLB's Commissioner's Trophy
The Commissioner's Trophy is in the building. It's just waiting for its moment. Baseball's World Series trophy is one of the most recognizable pieces of hardware in sports. Adorned with its circle of flagpoles and a glowing exterior, it is not only one of the easiest to hold in sports, but also one of the most aesthetically pleasing.
ng-sportingnews.com
Inside the small moment from Martin Maldonado that led to Yordan Alvarez's mammoth World Series-winning home run
HOUSTON — History will long celebrate the mammoth 450-foot home run by Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning of Game 6 — with good reason — but that epic World Series moment doesn’t happen without the roughly 18 inches of real estate that veteran catcher Martin Maldonado boldly claimed just a few minutes earlier.
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez's World Series HR has no plans to give it up
There will be plenty of memorabilia and equipment that make it to Cooperstown from the 2022 World Series. Yordan Alvarez's go-ahead home run ball in Game 6 does not appear to be one of them. Jim Rice, the Astros fan who caught the moonshot from Alvarez that put Houston ahead...
ng-sportingnews.com
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out to lead off Game 6, only to be saved by a brutal call
Batters will often turn and walk to first base to try to sell a potential Ball 4 call, but on Saturday in the World Series, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out, only to find out he still had life. Schwarber watched as a fastball from Astros starter...
ng-sportingnews.com
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter steals the show during Astros' World Series celebration
Justin Verlander nabbed his second career World Series title Saturday, the stylish capper to a Cy Young-caliber season. And as the Astros hurler hugged and grabbed his teammates after the Astros' momentous victory, he was joined by the two most important figures in his life: his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.
Comments / 0