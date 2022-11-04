ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Health must be front and centre at COP27

Health must be front and centre in the COP27 climate change negotiations – On the eve of the pivotal climate talks at COP27, the World Health Organization issues a grim reminder that the climate crisis continues to make people sick and jeopardizes lives and that health must be at the core of these critical negotiations.
How to support a loved one after an accident

How to support a loved one after an accident: Accidents are commonplace in any developed or developing nation, with some 1,560 reported road deaths recorded in the UK in 2021 (a reduction of 12% on the 2017-to-2019 average). Of course, most accidents and instances don’t result in fatalities, but even...
Eat apples and drink tea for good health

Eat apples and drink tea for good health: First nutritional guideline of its kind says an apple a day really can keep the doctor away. The first dietary recommendation for a type of plant compound that is not a vitamin – flavan-3-ols, found in tea, berries, apples, grapes and cocoa – is now available.

