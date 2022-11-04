Read full article on original website
Health must be front and centre at COP27
Health must be front and centre in the COP27 climate change negotiations – On the eve of the pivotal climate talks at COP27, the World Health Organization issues a grim reminder that the climate crisis continues to make people sick and jeopardizes lives and that health must be at the core of these critical negotiations.
‘You will not break my spirit.’ UK student attacked in dorm speaks out during march on campus
UK student Sophia Rosing was arrested on Sunday after reportedly assaulting and using a racial slur against another student. On Monday night, UK students marched across campus to support the student who was attacked.
How to support a loved one after an accident
How to support a loved one after an accident: Accidents are commonplace in any developed or developing nation, with some 1,560 reported road deaths recorded in the UK in 2021 (a reduction of 12% on the 2017-to-2019 average). Of course, most accidents and instances don’t result in fatalities, but even...
Eat apples and drink tea for good health
Eat apples and drink tea for good health: First nutritional guideline of its kind says an apple a day really can keep the doctor away. The first dietary recommendation for a type of plant compound that is not a vitamin – flavan-3-ols, found in tea, berries, apples, grapes and cocoa – is now available.
